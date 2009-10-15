WLIU purchased for $2.7 million by Peconic Public Broadcasting

After months of fundraisers and pep rallies, the newly formed nonprofit group Peconic Public Broadcasting Inc. has inked a deal to buy WLIU 88.3 FM from Long Island University for $2.7 million, school officials announced last week.

The group, headed by current staffers at the Southampton-based public radio station and backed by such celebrities as Alec Baldwin and Joy Behar, beat out two other suitors in its bid for the station’s licenses and equipment, said LIU’s chief financial officer, Robert Alpholz.

When asked if the school was happy to be selling to its current employees, led by longtime station manager Wally Smith, Mr. Alpholz said: “No question about it.”

“This is a good group,” he said. “Wally Smith has run the station well for 13 years and it’s clearly a desire of the East End to have this type of programming that’s existed for the last 13 years to continue.

“And it was my responsibility to get top dollar for the university,” he continued. “It’s one of those circumstances where it’s a win-win situation.”

LIU has run the station from its Southampton campus, which it sold to Stony Brook University in 2006, for over 20 years. The school announced its intention to sell this summer, citing $1 million in annual losses, including the rent the school has been paying to Stony Brook.

Mr. Smith said he and his staff learned of the good news Thursday night, but kept it quiet on the airwaves until LIU made a formal announcement on Friday.

“Internally, we popped a bottle of champagne Friday and shared a very happy moment together with the staff,” he said.

The group has signed a letter of intent with the university to purchase the licenses and equipment for about $2.7 million in cash and services, officials said.

“That’s the first step,” Mr. Alpholz explained. “There’s a number of steps before the sale is actually completed.”

The deal becomes final only with Federal Communications Commission approval, which is expected sometime during the winter.

“We haven’t put the schedule together for a move but we will need to vacate this space fairly soon,” Mr. Smith said. “But now we can actually make plans based on knowledge, rather than ‘what-if’s.’ ”

The current plan is to move station operations to Wainscott, under the call letters WPPB, and also to find a tower from which to transmit, he said.

But the hard work doesn’t end there.

“The nature of the response has been extraordinary,” Mr. Smith said of all the donors and volunteers who turned out over the last few months. “It will be our responsibility to keep that fresh and alive for the next 100 years.”

“There will be moments where the enthusiasm will wane,” he added. “But we need to make it so that people will feel the same way about this station five years from now as they do now. And sustain that for a long time.”

WLIU is Long Island’s only National Public Radio affiliate and serves a population of more than 400,000 on eastern Long Island, southern Westchester County and southeastern Connecticut. Programming includes a mix of local news, jazz, classical music, as well as syndicated NPR shows, such as “Morning Edition” and “Car Talk.”