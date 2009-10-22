Winter survival tips

Daylight savings time ends next week. New guidelines for smoke and carbon monoxide alarms require that the new batteries put in last spring be replaced again. These guidelines take into account the corrosion that can more readily occur during the humid summer months.

Home energy costs are also a big concern as winter approaches. A letter came to me last year with excellent suggestions on how to lower these costs. Dr. Bob Costanzo’s “Be Safe At Home” staff has culled the best list I have seen. A few more additions have resulted in the following list:

• Do not use space heaters.

• Fireplaces are heat losers. Don’t use them. Close them off, making sure the damper, which can warp with age, is completely closed, eliminating that heat loss.

• Be sure not to block or close attic and cellar vents.

• Energy audits by professionals or yourself can find and correct areas of heat loss.

• LIPA offers most seniors free energy audits. A LIPA program may still be available to correct these problems and to also help purchase energy efficient appliances.

• Be sure your windows and doors are sealed when they are closed. Use appropriate caulking, weather stripping and door sweeps to eliminate air leaks.

• Where appropriate, add attic insulation.

• Replace incandescent light bulbs with compact fluorescent bulbs. They reduce electric use by 75 percent. LIPA may still provide these bulbs free to seniors.

• Keep all heating equipment operating at their peak efficiency. Clean filters regularly. Get a yearly tune-up by a professional. This expense will quickly be recovered in savings.

• Closed drapes should be used to protect from heat loss from windows that are not south-facing. Open south- facing drapes from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

• Use kitchen and bath exhaust fans with great care. An hour’s use can remove almost all of the heat in a home.

• Leave the bathroom door ajar while showering.

• Lower or turn off heat in unused areas of your home. Close off ducts, turn down thermostats in these areas.

• For each degree you lower the temperature, you will save 20 percent of fuel costs.

• Wrap hot water heaters in unheated spaces with insulation blankets. Install an on-demand water heater and save even more — getting a tax rebate as well!

• Lower your hot water setting — 120 degrees for dishwashers and 110 for all other uses.

• Wash clothes in cold water whenever possible.

• Don’t take long showers.

• Use attached garages to enter and exit your home. Keep garage doors closed.

• Install clear plastic over drafty windows, sealing them until the winter is over.

The Senior Citizen Home Repair program can help where possible. This program, funded by the Suffolk County Office for Aging, is open to all seniors. There are no restrictions to qualify for this program. Every senior resident homeowner and renter living on our Island is eligible. To schedule help with any of the above, please call the Senior Center at 749-1059.