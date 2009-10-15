WHAT’S HAPPENING

BOOKS AND BABIES…

A hands-on music program for infants, toddlers and preschoolers, “Books, Babies, Songs & Rhymes,” will be hosted by the Shelter Island Library on Friday, October 23 at 10:30 a.m. on the lower level. A $1,000 grant from Target was awarded to the library for the five-part program, which will continue November 20, January 15, February 19 and March 19.

Dara Linthwaite has brought this program to dozens of libraries on Long Island and performs each session with musical instruments, encouraging sing-a-long and fingerplay. For more information, call the children’s librarian at 749-0042, extension 108.

ADVENTURES IN ART

Pastor Bill Grimbol will take two groups of kids (grades 1 to 3 and grades 4 to 6) on a series of Wednesday “Adventure in Art” trips by van. On October 21, it’s Sketching and Poetry in Orient (grades 1 to 3), and on October 28 (grades 4 to 6), Sketching and Poetry in Montauk. A $5 fee and permission slip are required for each trip. A light snack will be served right after school. For more information, call the Presbyterian Church at 749-0805.

HIGH TECH TREASURE HUNT

Did you know you can use a GPS unit to find hidden treasure? Geocaching is perfect for those who love the outdoors and a challenge. Come to Mashomack Preserve on Saturday, October 24 from 10 to 11:30 a.m., where Jim Polychron, geocaching enthusiast, will introduce attendees to the sport. Bring a GPS if you have one and help find a couple of specially placed caches at Mashomack. Free to Nature Conservancy members, $4 for non-members. Call 749-1001 to reserve a spot.

SHELTER ISLAND ASSOCIATION

The annual meeting of the Shelter Island Association will be held at Union Chapel in the Heights on Sunday, October 25 at 1 p.m. The meeting is open to everyone. There will be a brief business meeting before guest speaker Mike Laspia, director of Mashomack Preserve, will talk about “The Hidden Mashomack.”

A TIME TO WEAR PINK

In solidarity with many other Suffolk County high school athletic teams, Shelter Island’s volleyball teams are participating in “Dig Pink,” an event designed to raise money for the awareness of breast cancer. Cheer on the girls as they play the Stony Brook School on Tuesday, October 20 at 4:30 p.m. (varsity) and 6:15 p.m. (junior varsity). Take a chance on a raffle, buy some concessions, and pick up information on breast cancer. Join the athletes in wearing pink in support of those affected by this disease, which strikes one in eight women.

TEEN DRIVING SAFETY WEEK

The Regional Trauma Advisory Committee for Suffolk County and Suffolk Safe Kids have organized educational programs in observance of National Teen Driving Safety Week, October 18 to 24. The Shelter Island Red Cross invites all parents and grandparents of teens who are gearing up to drive or who are already on the road to attend “Dying to Drive: Keeping Teens Safe on the Road” on Wednesday, October 21 at 7 p.m. in the ambulance barn.

The program has been created by head trauma nurse Jane McCormack at Stony Brook Hospital and Coordinator of Suffolk Safe Kids, nurse Susan Katz. The presentation will last an hour and refreshments will be served. For information, call Janine Mahoney at 749-0302, extension 309.

ALL ABOUT eBAY

A guest instructor from Sharper Training Solutions, Inc. will conduct a demonstration class at the Shelter Island Public Library on Saturday, October 24 at 2 p.m. Participants will learn how to buy and sell items with confidence using eBay. Some of the many topics to be covered include creating an account, checking the reliability of buyers and sellers, online safety and much more. This program is free, but space is limited. Call 749-0042 to reserve a spot.

SYLVESTER MANOR SEMINARS

The monthly seminar series “Place and Possibility,” designed for writers, artists, creative thinkers and other explorers, will continue at Sylvester Manor on Sunday, October 18 at 3 p.m. This free seminar is open to the public and investigates the connections between place (the manor and East End) and creativity, image, language, food and conscience. Participants keep a journal, develop new works (journal entries, essays, articles, poems, paintings and songs) and present them.

The series is led by Brad Davis, an award-winning poet with a Master of Fine Arts degree from the Vermont College of Fine Art and four books published by Antrim House. For more information and to sign up, visit sylvestermanor.org.

GARDEN CLUB LUNCHEON

The Garden Club of Shelter Island will hold its annual meeting and luncheon on Saturday, October 24 at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club. This year’s event will celebrate the club’s 75th anniversary, its Diamond Jubilee year. A cash bar will open at 11:30 a.m., followed by the luncheon at 12 noon. An award given for the most creative and unusual hat design is also part of this annual event. Garden Club members should reserve tickets for the luncheon by October 17. For more information call Cathy Macintosh, event chair, at 749-1993.

HARVEST GLOBES

Come to the Shelter Island Library on Saturday, October 17 at 1:30 p.m. to create your own fall-themed water globe. This event is free and open to kids grades K through 5. Call 749-0042 to reserve a space.

ACROSS THE MOAT

RITA HAYWORTH WEEKEND

Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor is continuing its classic film series, the “Picture Show at Bay Street” on most Friday and Saturday evenings. The weekend of October 16 and 17 is dedicated to actress Rita Hayworth.

On Friday, October 16, the featured film is “Gilda” and co-stars Glenn Ford. Ms. Hayworth’s role in the film as the hair-tossing female, who is as much a put-upon victim as temptress, earned her the reputation as a Hollywood sex goddess. The film “Pal Joey,” also starring Frank Sinatra, will be shown on Saturday. Tickets cost $5. The doors open at 7:30 p.m. and films start at 8 p.m.

BAYKEEPER LOBSTER BASH

The Peconic Baykeeper will sponsor a Lobster Bash at the Lobster Inn, 162 Inlet Road in Southampton, on Saturday, October 17 from 6 to 10 p.m. The cost is $100 per person and includes local beer and wine, hors d’oeuvres and the Lobster Inn’s famous “SPLAT” dinner. Silent and Chinese auctions as well as music by Dennis O’Connor will also be featured. For more information or to reserve a spot, call 653-4804 or email info@peconicbaykeeper.org.

TUESDAYS WITH TOM

Participants in this North Fork Audubon Society program will carpool from the Mattituck Shopping Center on Tuesday, October 20 at 8 a.m. to Jamaica Bay and bird both east and west ponds as well as the woodlands with Mashomack Preserve’s Tom Damiani. After lunch, the group will head over to Fort Tilden and search for migrating hawks and falcons. Dinner will be at the Prima Pasta restaurant in Howard Beach with return home around 8 p.m. Bring a bag lunch. For more information email Tom at birdspeak@aol.com.

SILLY SCIENCE AT KIDSTREET

The Bradley True Silly Science

Band comes to the Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor on Saturday, October 17 at 11 a.m. The band will perform an interactive, fun-filled concert bringing cool concepts in science to light through music, theatrics and audience participation. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for children. Visit baystreet.org for more information.

MUSICAL STORYTELLING

Singer-storyteller Johnny Cuomo will lead an interactive program for children of all ages, introducing stories from around the world, including traditional American and Native American folktales set to music, on Saturday, October 17 at 5 p.m. at the Custer Institute and Observatory in Southold. At 6 p.m., this former lead singer of the folk rock band, “Voice of the Turtle,” will perform a mix of acoustic music, influenced by rock and traditional Irish music, on a variety of instruments. Cost, both events included, is $10 for members, $12 for non-members and $5 for children. For more information, call 765-2626 or visit custerobservatory.org.

B.E.E.R. IN THE BARN

The first “B.E.E.R. [Beer Enjoyers and Enthusiasts Retreat] in the Barn” festival will take place at the Rogers Mansion, 17 Meeting House Lane in Southampton Village on Thursday, October 22 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Don Sullivan, owner of the Southampton Publick House, will host a beer-tasting event and lead a discussion on the business of beer and its origins in Southampton. Admission is $15; light refreshments and entertainment will be provided. Proceeds will help support the Southampton Historical Museum’s education programs.

‘BUG BASH’

The Children’s Museum of the East End (CMEE) will host its annual “Halloween Bug Bash” on Friday, October 23 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Erik Callendar of Erik’s Amazing Edventures will present and talk about a variety of many-legged creatures, including tarantulas and scorpions. Participants are encouraged to come in costume; the museum will also be fully decorated for Halloween.

The program will include creating “creepy, crawly cones” (a combination of chocolate pudding, graham crackers and gummy worms); spooky tattoos; digging for treats in hay bales; and other Halloween-themed activities. Tickets are $10 each for members; $12 for non-members. Reservations are encouraged as this event traditionally sells out. Call 537-8250. CMEE is located at 376 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike.

AT CANIO’S

Herstory writers Elizabeth Heyn and Muriel Weyl will read from their recently published memoirs at Canio’s in Sag Harbor on Saturday, October 17 at 6 p.m. Ms. Heyn’s memoir is “The Teller in the Tale: A Half-Jewish Child in Nazi Germany,” and Ms. Weyl’s is “Love Song at the End of the Day: A Journey into Alzheimer’s.” The Herstory Writers Workshop provides memoir writing opportunities for women on Long Island. Free and open to the public.