WHAT'S HAPPENING
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO Run for your life! Will the good fairy manage to escape the three wicked witches on South Ferry Road this Halloween? Only Dale Clark knows for sure.
HALLOWEEN DANCE
Come to the Youth Center Halloween dance on Saturday, October 31
from 7 to 10 p.m. Enjoy the food, games, Halloween activities, a
raffle, door prizes and costume contest. Music for dancing will be
provided by DJ Greg of Good Vibrations Entertainment. Open to
students in grades 8 to 12.
ELECTION DAY LUNCHEON
The United Presbyterian Women will host the 84th annual Election
Day Luncheon on Tuesday, November 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the
Presbyterian Church. There will be homemade clam chowder, hot dogs
and desserts available at bargain prices. The Christmas Boutique
will be up and running for the occasion, so take a few moments
after lunch to browse.
IN CONCERT…
The Shelter Island Community Chorus will perform on Sunday,
November 8 at 3 p.m. in the Presbyterian Church. The program will
range from classical to pop with a dream-theme sing-a-long. The
concert is free but donations will be gladly accepted.
WINGO
The Shelter Island School PTSA is sponsoring bingo-style fun with
prizes for the whole family, on Friday, November 6 at 7 p.m. in the
Shelter Island School gym. Admission is free, but please bring
non-perishable food items or paper goods to benefit the Shelter
Island Food Pantry, housed at the Presbyterian Church.
OPERATION HOLIDAY STOCKING
The American Legion Auxiliary is looking for donations to fill
holiday stockings for men and women deployed in Iraq and
Afghanistan. The stockings, approximately 20 inches long, may be
handmade or store bought. A $1 bill attached to the outside will
help cover postage.
Recommended stocking-stuffers include non-perishable food,
powdered drinks, toiletries and other items. For a list of
suggestions, call Auxiliary Treasurer/Secretary Pamela Jackson at
965-0860.
The local deadline for collection is Wednesday, November 4.
Stockings can be delivered to drop-off boxes that are located both
upstairs and downstairs at the American Legion Hall.
CHANGE IN DATE
To avoid a conflict with Election Day, the Shelter Island
Women’s Community Club, which usually meets on
the first Tuesday of the month, will hold its next meeting on
Tuesday, November 10 at noon in Fellowship Hall at the Presbyterian
Church.
LAST CHANCE FOR ESSAYS
Today (October 29) is the deadline for final submission of essays
in the Shelter Island Summer 2009 essay contest. Judging of
eligible entries will take place next next week. Results for the
first round will be announced at the Youth Center in
November.
There were no entries in the 10- to 13-year-old age group. For the
January 15 contest deadline, when essays about Shelter Island
Autumn 2009 are due, these younger folks are encouraged to pick up
an entry form at the Shelter Island Library or the Youth Center and
share their thoughts about the current season on the Island.
HALLOWEEN PARTY DATE
The Youth Center Halloween party originally scheduled for Thursday,
October 29 has been changed to Friday, October 30 from 7 to 9 p.m.
Grades 5 to 7 are welcome to attend in costume (or not).
ACROSS THE MOAT
SOMETHING WICKED…
Northeast Stage will present William
Shakespeare’s Macbeth at Holy Trinity Church
Hall, 768 Main Street, in Greenport on Friday and Saturday
evenings; October 30, 31 and November 6 and 7 at 8 p.m.
Performances on Sunday evenings, November 1 and 8, will be at 6
p.m. Tickets will be available at the door. The ticket cost is $15
general admission, $10 for students and seniors. For more
information call 477-2972 or 208-6933.
BRADY RYMER AND FRIENDS
Brady Rymer’s music has a
rock ‘n roll heart, wrote the New
York Times, and NPR says his group might just
be the best-sounding band in children’s
music. The Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor will host
a KidStreet presentation of Brady Rymer
and the Little Band That Could on Sunday, November 1
at 3 p.m. Ticket cost is $15 for adults; $12 for kids. To purchase
tickets, visit www.baystreet.org. or call the box office at
725-9500.
MULFORD FARM HAUNTING
Come if you dare! Visitors to Mulford Farm (10 James Lane in East
Hampton) will be greeted by ghosts and ghouls from centuries past
on Friday, October 30 and Saturday, October 31 from 6 to 10 p.m.
Those brave enough to pass the gatekeeper will be thrilled or chilled. Produced by
director and actor Kate Mueth and sponsored by the East Hampton
Historical Society, this event features a cast of over 40 spirits
and a number of haunted buildings. Cost is $10 for families; $5,
adults; $2, students. For more information visit
easthamptonhistory.org.
HALLOWEEN BLUES
Come to the Vail-Leavitt Theater at 18 Peconic Avenue in Riverhead for an evening of music, mystery and mayhem as Frank Latorre and the King Bees present a night of Halloween Blues on Saturday, October 31 at 8 p.m. The perfect place to spend a Halloween night, the Vail-Leavitt, with its 128 years of history, has more than enough resident spirits to haunt the Halloween night. There will be a special performance from Dorian and Ken “The Rocket” Korb. Tickets cost $25; for more information visit vail-leavitt.org.