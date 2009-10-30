WHAT'S HAPPENING

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO Run for your life! Will the good fairy manage to escape the three wicked witches on South Ferry Road this Halloween? Only Dale Clark knows for sure.

HALLOWEEN DANCE

Come to the Youth Center Halloween dance on Saturday, October 31

from 7 to 10 p.m. Enjoy the food, games, Halloween activities, a

raffle, door prizes and costume contest. Music for dancing will be

provided by DJ Greg of Good Vibrations Entertainment. Open to

students in grades 8 to 12.

ELECTION DAY LUNCHEON

The United Presbyterian Women will host the 84th annual Election

Day Luncheon on Tuesday, November 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the

Presbyterian Church. There will be homemade clam chowder, hot dogs

and desserts available at bargain prices. The Christmas Boutique

will be up and running for the occasion, so take a few moments

after lunch to browse.

IN CONCERT…

The Shelter Island Community Chorus will perform on Sunday,

November 8 at 3 p.m. in the Presbyterian Church. The program will

range from classical to pop with a dream-theme sing-a-long. The

concert is free but donations will be gladly accepted.

WINGO

The Shelter Island School PTSA is sponsoring bingo-style fun with

prizes for the whole family, on Friday, November 6 at 7 p.m. in the

Shelter Island School gym. Admission is free, but please bring

non-perishable food items or paper goods to benefit the Shelter

Island Food Pantry, housed at the Presbyterian Church.

OPERATION HOLIDAY STOCKING

The American Legion Auxiliary is looking for donations to fill

holiday stockings for men and women deployed in Iraq and

Afghanistan. The stockings, approximately 20 inches long, may be

handmade or store bought. A $1 bill attached to the outside will

help cover postage.

Recommended stocking-stuffers include non-perishable food,

powdered drinks, toiletries and other items. For a list of

suggestions, call Auxiliary Treasurer/Secretary Pamela Jackson at

965-0860.

The local deadline for collection is Wednesday, November 4.

Stockings can be delivered to drop-off boxes that are located both

upstairs and downstairs at the American Legion Hall.

CHANGE IN DATE

To avoid a conflict with Election Day, the Shelter Island

Women’s Community Club, which usually meets on

the first Tuesday of the month, will hold its next meeting on

Tuesday, November 10 at noon in Fellowship Hall at the Presbyterian

Church.

LAST CHANCE FOR ESSAYS

Today (October 29) is the deadline for final submission of essays

in the Shelter Island Summer 2009 essay contest. Judging of

eligible entries will take place next next week. Results for the

first round will be announced at the Youth Center in

November.

There were no entries in the 10- to 13-year-old age group. For the

January 15 contest deadline, when essays about Shelter Island

Autumn 2009 are due, these younger folks are encouraged to pick up

an entry form at the Shelter Island Library or the Youth Center and

share their thoughts about the current season on the Island.

HALLOWEEN PARTY DATE

The Youth Center Halloween party originally scheduled for Thursday,

October 29 has been changed to Friday, October 30 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Grades 5 to 7 are welcome to attend in costume (or not).

ACROSS THE MOAT

SOMETHING WICKED…

Northeast Stage will present William

Shakespeare’s Macbeth at Holy Trinity Church

Hall, 768 Main Street, in Greenport on Friday and Saturday

evenings; October 30, 31 and November 6 and 7 at 8 p.m.

Performances on Sunday evenings, November 1 and 8, will be at 6

p.m. Tickets will be available at the door. The ticket cost is $15

general admission, $10 for students and seniors. For more

information call 477-2972 or 208-6933.

BRADY RYMER AND FRIENDS

Brady Rymer’s music has a

rock ‘n roll heart, wrote the New

York Times, and NPR says his group might just

be the best-sounding band in children’s

music. The Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor will host

a KidStreet presentation of Brady Rymer

and the Little Band That Could on Sunday, November 1

at 3 p.m. Ticket cost is $15 for adults; $12 for kids. To purchase

tickets, visit www.baystreet.org. or call the box office at

725-9500.

MULFORD FARM HAUNTING

Come if you dare! Visitors to Mulford Farm (10 James Lane in East

Hampton) will be greeted by ghosts and ghouls from centuries past

on Friday, October 30 and Saturday, October 31 from 6 to 10 p.m.

Those brave enough to pass the gatekeeper will be thrilled or chilled. Produced by

director and actor Kate Mueth and sponsored by the East Hampton

Historical Society, this event features a cast of over 40 spirits

and a number of haunted buildings. Cost is $10 for families; $5,

adults; $2, students. For more information visit

easthamptonhistory.org.

HALLOWEEN BLUES

Come to the Vail-Leavitt Theater at 18 Peconic Avenue in Riverhead for an evening of music, mystery and mayhem as Frank Latorre and the King Bees present a night of Halloween Blues on Saturday, October 31 at 8 p.m. The perfect place to spend a Halloween night, the Vail-Leavitt, with its 128 years of history, has more than enough resident spirits to haunt the Halloween night. There will be a special performance from Dorian and Ken “The Rocket” Korb. Tickets cost $25; for more information visit vail-leavitt.org.