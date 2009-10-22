WHAT’S HAPPENING

HALLOWEEN PARADE

The Shelter Island Fire Department’s annual Children’s Halloween Party and Parade will take place on Saturday, October 31. Hot dogs and refreshments will be served. Animals are welcome to join the parade, too. The Fire Department will hand out reflective trick or treat bags. Everyone should meet in costume in front of the Center Firehouse on Route 114 at 4 p.m. sharp.

COALITION TO HOST FORUM

The Coalition for Fish and Wildlife Habitat is sponsoring a candidates’ forum on Saturday, October 24 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Shelter Island School auditorium.

Highway superintendent candidate Mark Ketcham and supervisor candidates Bill Smith and Paul Shepherd will answer questions emphasizing environmental and conservation topics, according to moderator Richard Kelly. The public is welcome and audience members are invited to question the candidates.

ELECTION EVE HAM DINNER

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church Women will host Island voters and families on Monday, November 2 at their traditional Election Eve Ham Dinner. Seatings are at 5 and 7 p.m. The menu includes generous portions of baked ham with raisin sauce, sweet potatoes, cole slaw and a vegetable, plus rolls, coffee and pies for dessert.

Originally held to serve those coming out to Shelter Island to vote who found Island restaurants closed at this time of year, the traditional candle-lit event continued on even after times changed and the Island became a year-round second-home community.

In local election years, Island candidates can be found seated among their supporters and opponents at the dinner, and are always glad to talk with fellow diners. Proceeds from the event support the ECW’s community outreach programs.

Reservations are required; call Edie Hoffman at 749-0204 or the church office at 749-0770. The cost is $22 for adults, $10 for children.

BENEFIT HORSE SHOW

Foundation GROW, Inc. is sponsoring its 5th annual Benefit Horse Show for Pal-O-Mine Equestrian on Saturday, October 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Paard Hill Farms on Ram Island Road. Pal-O-Mine is a non-profit organization offering therapeutic riding to special needs populations of all ages whose disabilities include autism, blindness, cerebral palsy and multiple sclerosis, among others. Come cheer on these riders and their equine partners. There will be a 50/50 raffle, vendors and a barn tag sale. Admission is free with lunch available for $10. For more information call 749-9462.

ALL ABOUT NORTH FORK WINES

Chef and author John Ross of Southold has written two books about the history of East End food and wine. As part of the Shelter Island Library’s Friday Night Dialogues series, Mr. Ross will present the story of North Fork wine at the library on Friday, October 30 at 7 p.m. His new book, “The Story of North Fork Wine: Historical Profiles and Wine Country Recipes,” is based on a series of interviews with many people who played key roles in transforming the East End of Long Island into a culinary destination and along the way producing award-winning wines. His presentation will feature a Q & A. Light refreshments will follow. Both books are available at the library. To save a seat for this program, call 749-0042.

NATURE’S HALLOWEEN TRAIL

Who will be in the woods this year? Mashomack Preserve’s band of costumed characters changes every year, and each has fun facts to share. On Friday, October 30, from 5 to 7 p.m., the theme is night creatures and scary phenomena. Arrive anytime between 5 and 6:30 p.m., allowing about 30 minutes to complete the trail. All ages are welcome. Children should be accompanied by an adult. Bring a flashlight. Light refreshments will be served following the walk. The walk will take place, rain or shine. The program is free for Nature Conservancy members; $4 for non-members. Call 749-1001 for more information.

YOUTH HALLOWEEN PARTY

The Shelter Island Community Youth Center will host a Halloween party on Thursday, October 29 from 7 to 9 p.m. for students in grades 5 to 7. There will be games, activities and a whole lot of fun! Wear a costume and enter the contest.

OUTRAGEOUS ORIGAMI

Discover the art of paper folding at the Shelter Island Public Library on Saturday, October 24 at 12:30 p.m. Open to kids grades 6 and up. Call 749-0042 to reserve a spot.

LEAGUE MEETING ANNOUNCED

The League of Women Voters of Shelter Island will hold its monthly meeting on Saturday, October 24 at 9:30 a.m. in the lower level of the Library. Everyone is welcome — members and non-members alike.

ACROSS THE MOAT

‘SOMETHING WICKED…’

Northeast Stage will present William Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” at Holy Trinity Church Hall, 768 Main Street, in Greenport on Friday and Saturday evenings; October 30, 31 and November 6 and 7 at 8 p.m. Performances on Sunday evenings, November 1 and 8, will be at 6 p.m..

Tickets will be available at the door. The ticket cost is $15 general admission, $10 for students and seniors. For more information call 477-2972 or 208-6933.

MULFORD FARM HAUNTING

Come if you dare! Visitors to Mulford Farm (10 James Lane in East Hampton) will be greeted by ghosts and ghouls from centuries past on Friday, October 30 and Saturday, October 31 from 6 to 10 p.m. Those brave enough to pass the gate-keeper will be thrilled or chilled. Produced by director and actor Kate Mueth and sponsored by the East Hampton Historical Society, this event features a cast of over 40 spirits and a number of haunted buildings. Cost is $10 for families; $5, adults; $2, students. For more information visit easthamptonhistory.org.

AARP DRIVER’S ED CLASS

AARP is sponsoring a driver’s class with instructor Lysle Marshall at the Floyd Memorial Library in Greenport on Thursday and Friday, October 29 and 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Completion of the course reduces points on a driver’s license and will also the cost of car insurance. Cost is $12 for AARP members, $14 for non-members. Registration is required. Call 477-0660 to sign up.

METEOR SHOWER PARTY

The Custer Institute and Observatory at 1115 Bayview Road in Southold is sponsoring an Orionid Meteor Shower party (weather permitting) on Saturday, October 24 from 8 p.m. to midnight. This shower extends from October 2 to November 7 , with about 30 meteors per hour at peak. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair. Cost is free to members, $5 for non-members, $3 for children. For more information, visit custerobservatory.org.