The second greatest show on Earth

‘A Hawaiian Fantasy’ dreamed up by some Lively Ladies (and company).

An Island tradition from years past was brought back to vibrant life on Sunday evening, playing to an exuberant crowd of more than 250 in the Camp Quinipet “Opera House.” Twenty-seven acts made up the Great Shelter Island Talent & Variety Show and ran the gamut from solos to spoon playing, duets to dance numbers, not to mention a bumblebee on a unicycle and a very reluctant dog act. The event, put together by Jack Monaghan, Melanie Matz and Kim Reilly, was a fundraiser for the reorganized All Faith Youth Group but the participants spanned the generations from a pre-schooler to octogenarians.

The evening “was received better than I ever thought,” Jack said, and judging from the audience reaction, the Great Shelter Island Talent & Variety show will be revived for many years to come.