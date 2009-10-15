Friday, October 2 was a banner day for three of our Senior Sunshine Club members. Yvonne Clark arrived home in time for her birthday party; Lillian Stile celebrated her 102nd birthday in style; and Arthur “Bud” Fox was feted by family and friends at a Town Hall gallery reception in his honor. He began painting in 2008 under the encouraging tutelage of Carol Wilson, and his work is an inspiration for all of us. “If you have hope, you have everything.”

It’s not too late to send belated birthday cards to Yvonne and Lillian and a congratulatory note to Bud.

They and all our Sunshine Club members appreciate your remembering them.

• Mr. John Boylan, Box 1280, H

• Mrs. Onie Byington, Room 48C, San Simeon, Box 2122, 61700 Route 48, Greenport, NY 11944

• Mrs. Yvonne Clark, P.O. Box 114, C.

• Mrs. Hazel Essex, Christian Fellowship House, 869 Split Rock Road, Syosset, NY 11791

• Mr. Arthur “Bud” Fox, P.O. Box 671, H

• Mr. Gordon Gray, The Hampton Center, 64 County Road 39, Southampton, NY 11968

• Mr. and Mrs. James Jahrsdoerfer, Sunrise Senior Living, #140, 337 Deer Park Ave., Dix Hills, NY 11746

• Ms. Barbara L’Hommedieu, Room 221, Sunrise Senior Living, 1 Sunrise Drive, East Setauket, NY 11733

• Mrs. Rosemary Ludemann, Room 211, East Wing, San Simeon, Box 2122, 61700 Route 48, Greenport, NY 11944

• Jack O’Donnell, Room 101 W, San Simeon, Box 2122, 61700 Route 48, Greenport, NY 11944

• Mrs. Gladys Pinover, 85 Manresa Road, Annapolis, MD 21409

• Mrs. Helen Stroll, Room 209, East Wing, San Simeon, Box 2122, 61700 Route 48, Greenport, NY 11944

• Mrs. Lillian Stile, Sunrise Living, Room 127, 39 Forest Ave., Glen Cove, NY 11542

• Mr. Roy Weickert, P.O. Box 877, C