School sailing team makes winning waves at regatta

PETER NEEDHAM PHOTO Mackenzie Needham and Rachael Heinze sailing tight with competitors just after roundin the leeward mark.

The Shelter Island School Sailing Team traveled to

Tom’s River, New Jersey last weekend for the

fall District Championship of the Mid-Atlantic Scholastic Sailing

Association. Each of the 18 schools present had to qualify for the

championship at events held earlier in their local leagues.

Shelter Island qualified on October 3 at the Northeast League

Regatta, placing sixth out of the 16 schools that had competed in

that event. Similar competitions were held for the schools in

Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., southern New Jersey and

upstate New York. In all, 69 teams are registered in the MASSA

district, many of which had raced in the qualifiers for a chance to

attend the championship.

Shelter Island had a few firsts at the championship event. Not the

racing kind, mind you, although there were some encouraging

results. The team was shuffled a bit due to a scheduling conflict

with Saturday’s ACT college test, which forced a

change in the teams’ normal makeup.

The first change saw junior Mackenzie Needham step up to skipper

the A-boat. Mackenzie has been the B-boat driver since the Shelter

Island team was formed. The A-boat teams have the top skippers and

crews, so this was a big step up for Mackenzie and teammate Rachael

Heinze.

The next first, and this was a big one, was having Doug Binder take

the helm for the B division. Doug joined the team last year with

little-to-no sailing experience, and here he was, skippering the B

boat for Shelter Island at a championship event!

Doug’s teammate, making his first regatta

appearance, was freshman Mitchell Clark.

When the team arrived Saturday morning to rig the boats at the

Tom’s River Yacht Club the breeze was pretty

fresh. The forecast called for a steadily increasing wind

throughout the day, and it was already blowing 12 knots first

thing. After the skipper’s meeting the A-boats

launched at around 9:30 a.m. with Heinze and Needham on board. They

had a decent start for the windward-leeward course that had been

set and rounded the top mark in about 11th place.

During the downwind run to the next mark a tremendous gust of wind

exceeding 25 knots blasted down the course and immediately blew

three boats over just before the leeward mark. Rachael and

Mackenzie were toppled into the cold water. What a way to start the

day! They immediately righted their boat and despite the rest of

the fleet sailing by them, were able to pass the remaining flipped

boats as those crews struggled to right themselves. They completed

their two races and then sailed in to rotate boats with the B

division.

We had worked out a safe starting strategy for Doug and Mitchell in

the B division. This was an aggressive fleet; the chances of

fouling another boat or getting shut out of the start were too

great to push the line. We decided that a delayed approach at the

committee boat end of the starting line would give the team a

better chance of sailing in clear air. Doug and Mitchell followed

the plan perfectly and were able to sail unimpeded up to the

windward mark.

They were back in the pack, but for first-timers pitted up against

veteran racers they were staying with the fleet respectably. They,

too, succumbed to a mighty puff during one of their races and found

themselves swimming in the river but they righted their boat and

finished the race.

Doug and Mitchell hammered away at the starts. By their sixth race

they were up on the line holding their own with the other boats and

starting with good speed and positioning at the gun. By races 9 and

10 they were in the thick of it, rounding with the fleet at the

marks, fighting it out on the downwind legs and sailing hard

through the tacks to the finish line. They beat boats in several of

their rotations, which is a tremendous accomplishment for

first-time racers.

In the A division Rachael and McKenzie had their hands full. They

were challenged not just by the best high school sailors from the

mid-Atlantic, but also by extremely shifty, windy conditions with

amazing gusts. They did great, however, and surprised us all with

their best of 12 races on Saturday (6th, 7th, 8th and 10th). The

other finishes were in the low- to mid-teens.

After the ACTs on Saturday Connor Needham headed west to help

fortify his teammates. He arrived in time to don his dry suit for

what should have been the last B rotation of the day. Instead the

race committee sent the fleet in at 5:30 p.m. and would conclude

the rest of the rotations the next day. What a long day of

competition!

On Sunday Doug and Mackenzie sailed in the A division, with Connor

and Mitchell taking over in the B fleet. It was still pretty windy

and about 10 degrees cooler but unlike

Saturday’s rainy squalls it was at least

sunny.

Doug and Mackenzie were again right up with the lead pack in their

six remaining races with finishes of 6th, 8th, 11th, 12th, 16th and

17th. Mitchell and Connor found their groove, and with one extra

two-race set, posted finishes of 2, 3, 4, 8, 10, 10, 11 and

13.

Overall the team came in 16th, besting the two other schools from

Long Island that had qualified for the regatta. It was a lot of

firsts for the team for reasons other than the race results but

more importantly the size of the team has been expanded in

anticipation of losing the seniors after next spring.