PFD rules take effect on New York waters

Starting November 1, kayakers, canoeists and those aboard all other boats under 21 feet must wear Coast Guard-approved personal flotation devices while on New York’s coastal waters, lakes, rivers and other waterways. The rule will remain in effect through May 1. Violators face fines ranging from $25 to $100.

New York thus becomes the first state to require life jackets on everyone in all small boats during the coldest half of the year.

Boating accidents increase in the summer, when more people are out on the water, but the fatality rate rises in the colder months, from 8 percent nationally in July to 25 percent in November last year, according to Albany lawmakers. Officials say the scarcity of other boaters to help with rescues also increases the risk of death.

“The cold water carries greater risks than summertime warm weather boating,” state parks department spokesman Dan Keefe said. “You lose your ability to swim. Even strong swimmers can succumb to the cold water because their arms and legs get numb and useless.”

Falling into cold water can trigger shock, as well as gasping, causing the unexpected swimmer to suddenly inhale water. Immersion in water colder than 40 degrees Fahrenheit can lead to hypothermia, passing out and drowning within 15 minutes.