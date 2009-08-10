‘Persepolis’ at library

Movies at the Library will present a film that is truly different and yet universally true on Tuesday, October 13. “Persepolis,” released in 2007, is unique because of its style and production techniques, yet is universal because its poignant coming-of-age story hits a responsive chord with all of us.

“Persepolis” is an animated film, but not Disney-ish. It has the flat, representational style of a comic book, or perhaps a Charles Schwab commercial. And unlike most of today’s illustrated novels, which it was before it was a movie, it is in black and white.

“Persepolis” was conceived, written, and directed by Marjane Satrapi, and it is her story — the story of a precocious and outspoken young Iranian girl that begins during the rule of the Shah and continues after the Islamic Revolution, through the time she spent at university in Vienna, and finally present-day Iran.

This is a film that is a compelling narrative. It is serious, unsentimental and honest, told with intelligence and often humor. And it could not be more timely, as so many of us try to make sense of the hot spot that is Iran.

Don’t miss “Persepolis” next Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. at the big-screen, surround-sound cinema on the lower level of the library. As usual, there will be popcorn and bottled water for all and admission is free (but there is a donation basket!).