Pamela Williams Gallery features Island artists

‘All Sodas,’ Coney Island, silver gelatin print by Victor Friedman

Islander Victor Friedman’s black and white

photographs of gritty street scenes will be exhibited at the Pamela

Williams Gallery in Amagansett from October 30 to November

22.

The exhibition, “Portrait and

Presence,” will also feature oil on canvas portraits by

Melora Griffis.

An artists’ reception will be held on Saturday,

October 31 from 5 to 7 p.m. The gallery is located at 167 Main

Street. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday through Monday.