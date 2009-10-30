Pamela Williams Gallery features Island artists
‘All Sodas,’ Coney Island, silver gelatin print by Victor Friedman
Islander Victor Friedman’s black and white
photographs of gritty street scenes will be exhibited at the Pamela
Williams Gallery in Amagansett from October 30 to November
22.
The exhibition, “Portrait and
Presence,” will also feature oil on canvas portraits by
Melora Griffis.
An artists’ reception will be held on Saturday,
October 31 from 5 to 7 p.m. The gallery is located at 167 Main
Street. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday through Monday.