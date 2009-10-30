OSPREY'S NEST

Deborah McMillan Hayford, Jeanmarie Ryan, Linda Mulvey, Kevin Worthington, Aidan Monti and Herb Bellucci on October 30; George Walsh Jr., Bob Sanwald, Lisa Ogar Goody, William King, Jacqueline Kestler, Ruben Schneiderman and Ralph Bishop on October 31; Harper Congdon, Dawn Dickerson, Catherine Nagle, Todd Vizcartondo, Peter Signorelli, Maxwell Tardio, Emily Elizabeth Strauss and Ian Kanarvogel on November 1; Beverly Shlala, Patti Payne, Elizabeth Landa, Gina Kraus and Oliver Rush on November 2; Leo Urban Jr., Virginia Young, Kathy Oliver, Jeremy Case, Joseph Jacobs, Owen Dennis Carey Hayes and Joanne Carr on November 3; Mila Kruk on November 4; and Burt Smith, Rosemary Bascome, Jamie Cogan, Evey Benjamin and Tom Bliss on November 5.

Happy anniversary to…

Valerie and Gene Shepherd on November 2; Jackie and “Tut” Tuttle on November 3; and Joan and Bob Markell on November 4.

Calling all boomers…

Island author and award-winning New York Times columnist Bob Lipsyte is the host of the weekly PBS show, LIFE (Part 2), which starts its 20-episode run on WNET Channel 13 this Sunday, November 1 at 3 p.m.

The show is about the aging of the boomer generation; its topics range from health and money to marriage and divorce, Alzheimers and the graying brain. Guests include Martha Stewart, Mike Huckabee, David Hyde-Pierce and Joy Behar, not to mention two Shelter Islanders — Bill Persky and Simon Doonan.

For more information and shows online, check out pbs.org/lifepart2.

Kudos to O’Reilly…

Cody, that is, who is the grandson of Bronson O’Reilly, a Class of 1937 Shelter Island School graduate and now a California transplant. Cody at 21 is a professional cyclist who has had an awesome month, winning team and individual medals at the National Elite Track Championships in Carson, California.

Bronson writes that Cody takes after his dad, Rory, who competed in the 1984 Olympics as a cyclist, won a gold medal in the Pan American Games and went on to set some world records while he was at it.

Bronson and his wife Lillian were living on the Island when Rory was born, and Bronson still keeps in touch with his hometown.