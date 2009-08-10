OSPREY'S NEST

Katya Wolosoff, age 10, who last week gave a gift of 11 inches of her hair to Locks of Love. John Sieni of JBS Salon at the Candlelite Inn did the deed on Friday. Katya has been growing her hair for two and a half years, her mother, Margaret Barrett, said. Locks of Love is a non-profit organization that provides hairpieces to disadvantaged kids under the age of 18 who have suffered from long-term hair loss as a result of a medical diagnosis.

Ima likes the stylish cut and even more the spirit that prompted it.

Katya is the daughter of Margaret and Bruce Wolosoff.

Happy birthday to…

Elizabeth Pollert, Jim Payne, Jeanne Holmes, Christian Faulkner and Phyllis McGorry on October 9; Sean McGayhey, William Nicholas Panarella, Betty Mercer Wilcox and Christine Cole on October 10; Mary Wallace McLaughlin and Anne Reith on October 11; Arthur Williams and Miles Hoye on October 12; Mary Isabella Gennari, Lindsay Springer, Neil Bollmann and Sherrill Kasman on October 13; Steven Paul Schweinsburg, Laurence Breiner, Meredith Gurney Page, Christopher Reasla, Marisa Patykewich and Audra Foster on October 14; Denise Ryan Webster, Inge Doht, Ryah Waldner, Matthew Mintzer, Linda Bonaccorso, Louis Toth III and James Michael Toth on October 15.

Happy anniversary to…

Cindy Belt and Mark Cappellino and Maxine Kass and Bill Drew on October 8; Elizabeth and Patrick Repka on October 9; Linda and James Eklund and Jim Pugh and Dona Bergen on October 11; Arthur and Linda Springer and Chip and Lyndy Edwards on October 12; Mary Ellen and Gary McGayhey on October 13; Virginia and Bob Getty, Brian and Linda Rasmussen and Betty and Ben Jones on October 14.

The Island has a winner…

Emily Strauss, a fourth grader, won a MuVo T200 MP3 player in a Suffolk Wave drawing last month. Any library card holder in the county who downloads books (no charge) is eligible for the daily drawing, and when Emily downloaded Joseph Bruchac’s book, “The Story of Bird Woman and the Lewis & Clark Expedition,” she was the Island’s first winner. (If you want to try your luck, visitsuffolkwave.org through the library’s website, readshelterisland.org.)