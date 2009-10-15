OSPREY'S NEST

For years Marika Kaasik has been hunting for a large seascape. She asked her friend, artist Deborah Raffelock, but Debbie specializes in portraits. Marika next considered commissioning a painting but it was not affordable so she gave up. Then last month Debbie invited Marika to the beach for a birthday glass of wine and unveiled this seascape she painted as a gift for her friend. Marika’s birthday present hangs in her living room and she says she is “loving it more each day.”

Happy birthday to…

Audrey Marshall, Jennifer Ketcham Olsen, Donald G. Russ, Ed Sabal and Elissa Raths on October 16; Toni Ogar, Colin Kane, Melissa DiMarsico, Amy McGorry, James Evans and Seth Fernandes on October 17; Ann Breiner, Amy Nicole Filkins, Reese Earley Helme Bowden, Jillian Kotula, Cara Loriz and Lois Hoover on October 18; Jean Mitchell and Tyler Behl Clark on October 19; Maureen Barry, George Benjamin, Debbie Corbett and Jimmy Olinkiewicz on October 20; Margaret Ryan, Wayne King Jr., James Theinert, Tina Kotula and Keeley Cheyenne Kotula on October 21; and Callie Tyler, Alex Mitchell, Jackie Tuttle, Norman Reeves, Hilda Dunne, Tracy Huschle DeMeo, Justin Dean Hill and Jesse Baker on October 22.

Happy anniversary to…

Meredith and Brett Page on October 16; Marianne Carey and Dennis Hayes on October 17; Ann and Bob DeStefano on October 18; Dena Spielberger and Horacio Durand. Lee and Jim Oliver and David and Laura Gurney on October 19; Marisa and Jim Bergonzi on October 20; and Scottie and Thomas Cipolla on October 22.

Hold on to your coats!

Cleaning out your closet as we change seasons? Got some old winter coats that need replacing? Hang on to them, please, says Kim Sherman who plans to collect used coats again this year and deliver them to the city where they are distributed to the homeless. Details, including what’s needed and drop-off information, will be available in a few weeks , so stay tuned.