Orchids — the most diverse family of plants known to man

CAROL GALLIGAN PHOTO Some of Becky Smith’s orchids in a north-facing window, a surprisingly large variety for a small shop. I was really tempted but settled for some Rieger begonias, bright yellow. Go! Shop! Enjoy!

According to the American Orchid Society, over 880 genera, 28,000species and 300,000 registered cultivars of orchids have beencurrently documented. The Society goes on to say that orchids arethe most rapidly (genetically) changing group of plants on earthand more new species have been discovered over the last fewthousand years than any other plant group known.

I’ve never grown orchids or, for that matter, even tried to growthem. I’ve always been put off by what I believed were two factsabout them: that they were difficult to grow and that their bloomtime was short-lived. Researching this column, since I certainlycouldn’t write from experience, I discovered that neither of these”facts” are accurate. In fact, the opposite seems to be thecase.

Websites agree that orchids are easy to grow and among the mostadaptable plant groups on earth. They’re known to grow bothunderground, as some of the Australian varieties do, and even inthe upper branches of trees. This being the case, they could mostlikely manage a Shelter Island window. Many types have bloom cyclesof up to six weeks; true, this is not your every-day begonia orkalanchoe, but if you were at all interested in growing them, sixweeks should not necessarily discourage you.

Newcomers to the orchid arena would, I think, understandably wonderwhere to begin. Although the Cattleyas are the most recognizable(they’re the florists’ purple ones that elderly women used to wearto special occasions) and are among the easiest to grow, others arealso recommended. One example is Phalaenopsis, which the Societydescribes as excellent for beginners. They may produce up to 15 ormore flowers per spike. The flowers measure up to four inchesacross. Flowers may remain open for six weeks or longer. Dendrobiumorchids are similarly recommended.

Indirect but bright lighting is the placement of choice; a brightsouthern window where the plant will receive indirectsunlight both mornings and afternoons and is free of draftsis ideal. If you don’t have an appropriate spot, rememberthat you can always turn to fluorescent lighting which, in the caseof orchids, provides good results. You can grow and flower manytypes of orchids in the darkest basement or shadiest apartment withthe addition of just one shop light. Most orchid hobbyists findhaving at least four 36-inch or 48-inch fluorescent tubes providesexcellent light levels, according to the Society. The ShelterIsland library has several volumes dealing with artificial light;if you’re going to try any of this, go there first!

The recommended potting medium is not your usual garden soil butfiber, such as osmunda, or pine bark, perlite or vermiculite. Themedium must provide for structural support of the roots but withlots of air spaces between medium particles to allow easyventilation. Orchids don’t want to stay wet for any longer than aday or two.

In terms of temperature and humidity, the proverbial water-filledtray of pebbles is recommended along with misting. Ordinaryhousehold temperatures are acceptable; orchids, it seems, are notall that fussy.

As with many other plant groups, watering is a key factor in orchidsuccess. The basic rule is to water whenever the planting mediumhas dried. The Cattleyas are among the low water use group,certainly a recommendation for the careless gardener. If you’reactually going to buy an orchid, you must ascertain which wateringgroup, low, moderate or high, that particular species belongs to.Web sites are unanimous in their advice that if you err, err on thedry side.

Feed orchids with soluble plant food. If plants are growing inosmunda, bark or peat/bark mixes, use a complete liquid fertilizer,namely a 20-20-20 blend, or a 30-10-10 orchid-special fertilizer.Restrict feeding to once a month. Always reduce fertilizer amountsto one half the recommended rate. Nutritional levels of the soil orbark are very low. More orchids fail to survive because ofover-fertilization and over-watering than by any other cause.

Tip of the week: Remember the general maxim: If you’re startingsomething new, think small!

c.galligan@sireporter.com