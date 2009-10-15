My autumn garden

By the end of the summer a few flowers linger in my garden. Where splashes of color brightened the garden, pods and wilted leaves have taken their place. But by the middle of September the fall flowers began to appear.

The Japanese anemones unfold their delicate white petals, revealing their bright yellow centers. The bushy plectranthus covers itself with lavender flowers that last for weeks. It is an annual plant and has to be taken indoors in the winter. The exotic Korean light yellow wax bells make a beautiful display.

In the shade the tall spiky white plumes of cimicifugas are impressive. The blue perennial ageratums are popping up everywhere, and colorful chrysanthemums come alive at the edges of the garden.

The crepe myrtle bushes have grown very tall and their long branches with pink or red flowers resemble blooming trees in the spring. Along the stone wall Sedum spectabile grows with clusters of deep pink flowers, favorites of the bees.

In the natural garden the wild white and purple asters, the goldenrods, the tall yellow daisies of helenium are a joy to behold. Along the water the Montauk daisies have spread hanging over the bulkhead, with their white petals and yellow centers sparkling in the sun.

The tall sturdy blue Mongolian asters are the last to bloom in the season. They multiply easily and grow in sunny spots.

Plant an autumn garden and enjoy its beauty throughout the season.