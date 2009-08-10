MOW at the Silver Circle

With the Suffolk County Health Department’s Manned Vendor Permit on prominent display in the Senior Activity Center kitchen, Silver Circle cook Giovanna Ketcham and staffer Diane Anderson transferred the first delivery of Meals-on-Wheels (MOW) from the Nutrition Program to the refrigerator at the Center on September 9.

The Manned Vendor Permit allows the staff to serve meals prepared in a fully qualified kitchen such as the Nutrition Program’s site at the Presbyterian Church.

Yesterday’s delivery of home-made navy bean soup and tuna salad was the third time the Silver Circle has used MOW.

Club members continue to pay their regular weekly dues of $4, of which $3 goes to the MOW program.

Only disposable paper plates and cups and plastic cutlery may be used since the commercial dishwasher required by the county is not yet in place. Club members and staff are delighted with the meals they have eaten so far, especially with the baked tilapia fish dinner served on September 16.

Giovanna diligently monitors the temperatures of both hot and cold foods, and the program is managing nicely so far, thank you. But we have weeks to go before we can use our own kitchen to prepare another of the fabled feasts we’ve become used to over the years.