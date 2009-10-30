Linda Betjeman at the piano during lunch at the Dinner Bell

Linda Betjeman is currently organist and Minister of Music at the

Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, director of the Shelter Island

Community Chorus and organist, in season, at Union Chapel in the

Grove. She has, on occasion, led jolly sing-alongs at the Silver

Circle and plays the opening patriotic music at the Dinner Bell

when the regular pianist, Janice Krauss, is away.

Reviewing her biographical material on Google, I found she has a

Bachelor of Music degree from Lindenwood College in St. Charles,

Missouri, and a master’s degree from Union

Theological Seminary Sacred School of Music in Manhattan. She has

performed as a soloist in England and Italy. Her instruments are

the organ, piano and harpsichord, all three of which she has played

as soloist with the Broadway Bach Ensemble of Manhattan.

Cindy Belt, long associated with the Shelter Island Community

Chorus and its predecessor, described Linda as “very professional.” She’s all

business, but she knows her music and is fun

too.

“Busy and happy,” is the way Linda

sees her life on the Island now. She is an avid tennis player,

loves to kayak, enjoys the mah-jongg games at the Senior Activity

Center and , of course, the Dinner Bell luncheons. “It’s a great program and a

good meal.”

With her pale golden hair and serene manner, she brings to mind a

picture of St. Cecelia, the patron saint of music, found in the old

church calendars of my childhood. Linda would be the first to say, I’m no saint.”

But she can’t deny she’s “Minister of Music” on Shelter

Island.