Minister of Music on Shelter Island
Linda Betjeman at the piano during lunch at the Dinner Bell
Linda Betjeman is currently organist and Minister of Music at the
Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, director of the Shelter Island
Community Chorus and organist, in season, at Union Chapel in the
Grove. She has, on occasion, led jolly sing-alongs at the Silver
Circle and plays the opening patriotic music at the Dinner Bell
when the regular pianist, Janice Krauss, is away.
Reviewing her biographical material on Google, I found she has a
Bachelor of Music degree from Lindenwood College in St. Charles,
Missouri, and a master’s degree from Union
Theological Seminary Sacred School of Music in Manhattan. She has
performed as a soloist in England and Italy. Her instruments are
the organ, piano and harpsichord, all three of which she has played
as soloist with the Broadway Bach Ensemble of Manhattan.
Cindy Belt, long associated with the Shelter Island Community
Chorus and its predecessor, described Linda as “very professional.” She’s all
business, but she knows her music and is fun
too.
“Busy and happy,” is the way Linda
sees her life on the Island now. She is an avid tennis player,
loves to kayak, enjoys the mah-jongg games at the Senior Activity
Center and , of course, the Dinner Bell luncheons. “It’s a great program and a
good meal.”
With her pale golden hair and serene manner, she brings to mind a
picture of St. Cecelia, the patron saint of music, found in the old
church calendars of my childhood. Linda would be the first to say, I’m no saint.”
But she can’t deny she’s “Minister of Music” on Shelter
Island.