LEGAL ADVERTISEMENTS

NOTICE OF SPECIAL DISTRICT MEETING OF THE

SHELTER ISLAND

UNION FREE SCHOOL DISTRICT

TOWN OF SHELTER ISLAND,

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NEW YORK

ON BEHALF OF

THE SHELTER ISLAND

PUBLIC LIBRARY

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Special District Meeting of the qualified voters of the Shelter Island Union Free School District, Town of Shelter Island, Suffolk County, New York, will be held in the Shelter Island Public Library, 37 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York, on Saturday, October 31, 2009, at 10:00 a.m., prevailing time, to vote upon the annual budget for the general use and maintenance of the Shelter Island Public Library for the year 2010.

The proposition will appear in the following form:

“Shall the Board of Education appropriate funds not to exceed the amount of $443,750 for the general use, maintenance and financing of the Shelter Island Public Library and its facilities during 2010, which said sum shall be raised by tax on the taxable property within the Shelter Island Union Free School District?”

AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that voting at such meeting will be by paper ballot; polls will be open during the period commencing at 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., prevailing time, on October 31, 2009.

AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Budget Information Meeting will be held at the Library on Monday, October 19, 2009 at 7:00 p.m., prevailing time; Library Trustees and personnel will be present to provide information to the public.

AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a copy of the statement of the amount of money which will be required to fund the Library’s budget for 2010 may be obtained by any resident of the District during the seven days preceding said meeting, except Sundays, at The Shelter Island Public Library, 37 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York, during regular Library hours of service 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., prevailing time, on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., prevailing time, on Tuesday and Thursday, and 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.

AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that personal registration of voters is required either pursuant to Section 2014 of the Education Law or pursuant to Article 5 of the Election Law.

If a voter has heretofore registered pursuant to Section 2014 of the Education Law and has voted at an annual or special district meeting within the last four years, he/she is eligible to vote at this election; if a voter is registered and eligible to vote under Article 5 of the Election Law, he/she is also eligible to vote at this election.

AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that applications for absentee ballots will be obtainable from the District Clerk between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., prevailing time, during all days on which the School District is in session. Completed applications must be received by the District Clerk at least seven (7) days before the vote if the ballot is to be mailed to the voter, or the day before the vote, if the ballot is to be delivered personally to the voter. A list of persons to whom absentee ballots are issued will be available for inspection to qualified voters of the District in the office of the District Clerk.

Registration for the purpose of registering all qualified voters of the District pursuant to Section 2014 of the Education Law who are to be added to the Register to be used at the aforesaid election will be conducted from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., prevailing time, on Thursday, October 22, 2009, at the Library building, 37 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York, any person will be entitled to have his or her name placed on such Register, provided that he or she is known or proven to the satisfaction of the Registrar to be then or thereafter entitled to vote at the Special Meeting for which the register is to be prepared. The register so prepared pursuant to Section 2014 of the Education Law and the registration list prepared by the Board of Elections of Suffolk County will be filed in the Office of the Clerk of the School District and will be open for inspection to any qualified voter of the District beginning on each of the five (5) days prior to October 31, 2009, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., prevailing time, on weekdays and each day prior to the day set for the vote, except Saturday (when it will be available by appointment between 11 a.m. and noon) and Sunday and; in addition, the registration list shall be available at the Shelter Island Public Library on the day of the vote.

By Order Of The:

Board of Education

Shelter Island

Union Free School District

Deborah Vecchio, District Clerk

September 4, 2009

2457-4T 9/10, 17; 10/8, 22

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the annual financial audit of the Town of Shelter Island has been completed for the year ended December 31, 2008, and a copy of same is on file in the Town Clerk’s Office and may be reviewed by any and all interested persons during normal business hours.

DOROTHY S. OGAR,

TOWN CLERK

TOWN OF SHELTER ISLAND

SHELTER ISLAND, NEW YORK

DATED: SEPTEMBER 30, 2009.

2464-1T 10/8

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That on the 2nd day of October, 2009, the Town Board of the Town of Shelter Island duly adopted resolutions concerning the following, to wit:

1. Set a public hearing to be held at 4:45 p.m., prevailing time, on the 23rd day of October, 2009, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, pursuant to Section 90-5 of the Code of the Town of Shelter Island, for all interested persons to be heard in favor of or in opposition to the application of Walter Richards, 17 Osprey Road, for permission to install a mooring in the Harbor View Acres Cove of West Neck Harbor; said mooring location was formerly occupied by the W-2812 Kathleen Richards mooring.

2. Set a public hearing to be held at 4:46 p.m., prevailing time, on the 23rd day of October, 2009, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, pursuant to Section 53-9 of the Code of the Town of Shelter Island, for all interested persons to be heard in favor of or in opposition to the application of Anne Taranto, 90 Gardiner’s Bay Drive, for permission to construct 110’ low profile rock revetment using 2 to 4 ton rock following the toe of the bank from the northwest tapering to grade to the southeast.

3. Set a public hearing to be held at 4:47 p.m., prevailing time, on the 23rd day of October, 2009, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, pursuant to Section 53-9 of the Code of the Town of Shelter Island, for all interested persons to be heard in favor of or in opposition to the application of Lawrence Staebler, 9 Dickerson Drive, for permission to construct a 4’ x 24’ access ramp, 4’ x 100’ fixed dock with 32” by 16’ seasonal ramp and 6’ x 20’ seasonal float secured with four 8” diameter piling and install two 8” diameter mooring piling in Menantic Creek.

4. Set a public hearing to be held at 4:48 p.m., prevailing time, on the 23rd day of October, 2009, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, pursuant to Section 53-9 of the Code of the Town of Shelter Island, for all interested persons to be heard in favor of or in opposition to the application of Winthrop Manor, Ltd., 13 Winthrop Road, for permission to reconstruct 643 linear feet of timber bulkhead, vinyl sheets, same location; construct 20 linear foot return, replace 550 cubic yards of lost fill with sand from upland source, reconstruct 8 foot wide by 257 foot long dock with nine finger piers, CCA piles, CCA stringers, fir deck, relocate three existing dingy floats to depth of -2.5 at apparent low water and install four anchor piles for dingy floats in Dering Harbor.

5. Authorized the issuance of a permit to Frederick J. Buonocore, 70 Gardiner’s Bay Drive, to install a mooring in Gardiner’s Bay approximately 200’ northeast of applicant’s property at a location designated as 41.10362°N and 72.32620°W.

6. Authorized the issuance of a permit to Rev. Paul Wancura, 3 Oak Tree Lane, to remove existing stairway to beach to allow construction of new bulkhead, remove 285’ of existing seaward and former landward bulkheads and replace in-place using C-Loc vinyl sheathing, reinstall existing stairway to beach in place after new bulkhead construction is completed.

7. Authorized the issuance of a permit to Jane & Ralph Galasso, 23 Winthrop Road, to replace, in-place, 21 fender and 39 interior dock piles, and replace 10 to 12 pieces of decking in Dering Harbor.

8. Adopted Local Law No. 15 – 2009 entitled AMENDMENT TO CHAPTER 133, RE: PETROLEUM STORAGE FACILITIES. A copy of said law is available in the office of the Town Clerk during regular business hours.

9. Adopted Local Law No. 16 – 2009 entitled AMENDMENT REGARDING NOTICE OF HEARINGS. A copy of said law is available in the office of the Town Clerk during regular business hours.

DOROTHY S. OGAR,

TOWN CLERK

TOWN OF SHELTER ISLAND

SHELTER ISLAND, NEW YORK

DATED: OCTOBER 5, 2009

2465-1T 10/8

PUBLIC NOTICE

PROPOSALS WANTED FOR

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM

ANNOUNCEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING

In 2010, the Town of Shelter Island expects to receive approximately $16,000.00 in Federal Community Development Block Grant funds. These funds may be used, and have been previously used for a variety of public service programs, neighborhood revitalization and public improvement activities directed at low and moderate income communities.

Eligible activities include: Acquisition and demolition of blighted property; Housing rehabilitation; Elimination of physical barriers for the handicapped; Public facilities and improvements; Street reconstruction; Code Enforcement; Public water projects; Economic Development; and Public Services (up to $5,000) to low and moderate income families, within a designated area.

Persons and organizations who seek funding for such programs are invited to attend a public hearing on the 23rd day of October, 2009, at 4:50 p.m., prevailing time, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, and all interested Town residents are invited to express citizen views on local housing and community development needs to be met with these funds.

A county-wide hearing will be scheduled at a later date for final review and comments on the county-wide development program.

DOROTHY S. OGAR,

TOWN CLERK

TOWN OF SHELTER ISLAND

SHELTER ISLAND, NEW YORK

DATED: OCTOBER 2, 2009

2466-1T 10/8

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

BOARD OF EDUCATION

SHELTER ISLAND

UNION FREE SCHOOL DISTRICT

33 NORTH FERRY ROAD

SHELTER ISLAND, NEW YORK 11964

The Board of Education of the Shelter Island Union Free School District, Shelter Island, New York, in accordance with Section 103 of the General Municipal Law, hereby invites the submission of sealed bids for the following contract:

BID

Snow Removal

Bid Opening October 21, 2009

at 11:00 A.M.

Bids for Snow Removal will be received until the above stated hour of prevailing time and date at the School District Purchasing Office, 33 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened. Specifications and bid forms may be obtained at the same office, Monday through Friday between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., excluding holidays.

Bids must be presented on the proposal form in the manner designated therein and as required by the Specifications. All bids must be enclosed in sealed envelopes which are clearly marked on the outside: Bid for: Snow Removal. Bids shall remain firm for a period of forty-five (45) days following the date of the bid opening.

The Board of Education reserves the right to waive any informalities in or to reject any or all bids, or to accept that bid which, in the Board of Education’s judgment, is in the best interest of the School District.

The successful Bidder shall be required to comply with the provisions of the New York State Prevailing Wage Law. Additional information can be obtained at www.labor.state.ny.us/workprotection/publicwork. Please note that certified payroll records must be submitted with all invoices. Invoices will not be processed if certified payroll records are not supplied with the invoice.

The Board of Education reserves the right to consider experience, service and reputation in connection with its award of this bid. In addition, the Board of Education reserves the right to consider the financial responsibility and specific qualifications, as set out herein, of the prospective bidder in its evaluation of the bids and award of the contracts.

BOARD OF EDUCATION

SHELTER ISLAND UNION FREE

SCHOOL DISTRICT

District Office

33 North Ferry Road

Shelter Island, New York 11964

By: Sam Schneider,

Purchasing Agent

2467-1T 10/8

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF MONTHLY MEETING OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE INCORPORATED VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR

Please Take Notice the Board of Trustees of the Village of Dering Harbor will hold its monthly meeting on Saturday, October 17, 2009, at 10:00 am at the Village Hall of the Village of Dering Harbor, located at 23 Locust Point Road, Dering Harbor, New York.

Laura Hildreth

Village Clerk

Incorporated Village of Dering Harbor, Suffolk County, New York

Dated: October 8, 2009

2468-1T 10/8