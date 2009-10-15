LEGAL ADVERTISEMENTS

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the following hearings will be held by the Shelter Island Zoning Board of Appeals on the 28th day of October, 2009, at the Shelter Island Town Hall, 38 N. Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York. Applications are scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m., or thereafter. Applications may be heard in the order they appear in this notice.

1) The application of Mrs. and Mrs. Thomas Carrier for variances to expand the front porch of a house located at 17 Spring Garden Avenue, Shelter Island Heights, New York, which is Zone “AA reverting to A-Residential” on the Shelter Island Zoning Map, and specifically described on the Suffolk County Tax Map as 0700/05/02/017.1. Applicant seeks variances from the 40’ front yard setback in Section 133-6(B) to construct a 10’ x 25’ covered front porch 25’ from the northerly and 16’ from the easterly front yard lines.

2) The application of Louis Bevilacqua for renovation and expansion of a nonconforming structure and multiple variances at premises located at 65 Dinah Rock Road, Shelter Island, New York, which is Zone “AA reverting to A-Residential” on the Shelter Island Zoning Map, and specifically described on the Suffolk County Tax Map as 0700/01/01/03. Applicant seeks to alter and expand a nonconforming building, which requires approval pursuant to Section 133-23. Applicant seeks variances from the 25’ setback required by Section 133-6(B)(5) to construct additions 9.5’ from the north and 16’ from the south side yard lines.

3) The application of Thomas Amico for variances to construct a deck with pergola around a house located at 5 Bay Avenue, Shelter Island, New York, which is Zone “A-Residential” on the Shelter Island Zoning Map, and specifically described on the Suffolk County Tax Map as 0700/22/02/042. Applicant seeks variances from the 40’ front yard setback in Section 133-6(B) to construct a deck with pergola 18.6’ from the northerly and 28.5’ from the westerly front yard lines.

All persons wishing to be heard should appear at the aforementioned times and place.

By Order of

the Zoning Board of Appeals

Joann Piccozzi, Chairman

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LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

SHELTER ISLAND FIRE DISTRICT

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a Public hearing will be held on October 20, 2009, at 7:00 p.m. (prevailing time) at the main firehouse located at Station 1, 49 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York.

The purpose of the hearing will be to permit public review of the proposed budget for the Shelter Island Fire District for the calendar year 2010.

PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that a copy of the proposed budget has been filed with the Town Clerk and is available for review and is also available for review at the Office of the Board of Fire Commissioners by appointment by calling 631-749-5155 for an appointment.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF FIRE COMMISSIONERS OF SHELTER ISLAND FIRE DISTRICT,

Town of Shelter Island,

County of Suffolk, New York.

JACQUELINE A. P. TUTTLE

District Secretary

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