The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the September 14 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. The reports are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the court. Both judges — Patricia Quigley and Helen J. Rosenblum — were on the bench for this session.

JUDGE PATRICIA QUIGLEY

Jonathan P. Arnold of Brooklyn was fined $125 plus a state surcharge of $85 for speeding, 49 mph in a 35-mph zone.

A charge of driving with a suspended registration against Tracy J. Balzano of Brooklyn was reduced to a registration violation and the fine was set at $75 plus $85.

Ruzgar Barisik of New York City was fined $90 plus $85 for speeding, 52 mph in a 40-mph zone.

A driving while intoxicated charge against Robert W. Bennett of Southold was reduced to driving while ability impaired and he was fined $400 plus $80. Mr. Bennett received a 90-day license suspension; he completed 100 hours of community service. He was also fined $100 plus $55 for a lane violation. Seatbelt and turn signal violations were dismissed as covered.

Criminal summonses for failure to appear in court were issued for the following: Michael S. Bifalco of Middle Island, charged with a registration violation and aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree; Jennifer E. Blanchard of New York City, operating a vehicle with a suspended registration and aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree; John W. Cato of Cutchogue, operating a boat without a sounding device on board; David H. Kelleran of Southold, not having a PFD on board for a child under age 12; Giovanni A. Mena of New York City, operating a PWC without a safety certificate; Marvin S. Rafe of Port Washington, driving while using a cell phone without a hands-free device; Melvin Wilfredo Ramos of Greenport, driving without a license and speeding — 55 mph in a 35-mph zone; Miles L. Rosenfeld of New York City, possession of marijuana; Chris B. Xouleis of Indian Wells, California, speeding — 47 mph in a 35-mph zone; and Jacqueline Robdau of Greenport, driving with an expired inspection.

Francis G. Byrne of Mineola was fined $100 plus $85 for speeding, 54 mph in a 40-mph zone.

A bench warrant for failure to appear in court was issued for Olga A. Bruner of Shelter Island, charged with DWI and speeding — 54 mph in a 35-mph zone.

William J. Clarke of Manhasset was fined $75 plus $15 for not having the proper number of PFDs on board.

A charge of speeding, 43 mph in a 25-mph zone, was reduced to 30 mph and Marianne T. Fuchs of New York City was fined $75 plus $85.

A charge of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree against Jennifer Guerrazzi of Hanover Township, Pennsylvania was reduced to disorderly conduct and she was fined $100 plus $100. Raul Hernandez of Greenport was fined $40 plus $85 for driving without a license.

Jonathan O. Katz of Englewood, New Jersey was fined $100 plus $55 plus a $35 scofflaw fee for a boat registration violation.

Joseph P. Piscatello of Mattituck and Kenneth A. Pontarelli of New York City were fined $25 plus $85 each for cell phone violations.

Alexis P. Pone of New York City was fined $75 plus $15 for reckless towing.

A speeding charge against Barry S. Seidel of Rego Park was reduced from 47 mph in a 25-mph zone to 30 mph and he was fined $75 plus $85.

A speeding charge against Cole A. Swofford of Brooklyn was reduced from 48 mph in a 35-mph zone to 40 mph and he was fined $75 plus $85.

Matthew A. Tenteromano of Nanuet was fined $50 plus $15 for operating a PWC without a safety certificate.

Chris R. Tierney of New York City was fined $750 plus $190 for DWI. He received a one-year conditional discharge, and his license was suspended for six months. Charges of failure to keep to the right, a seatbelt violation and no brake lights were dismissed as covered.

Richard E. Barsom of New York City, William Collado (no address given), Robert Davis of Water Mill, Glory Missan of New York City, Angus P. Shillington of New York City, William Sokolin of Water Mill and Mitchell Winter of New York City were fined $100 each for parking without a permit.

Jean Cary of Lindenhurst, Roman Klinger of Water Mill, and Matthew Michel of Greenport were each fined $60 for parking without a permit.

David McMahon of Shelter Island was fined $40 for not having a dog license; a second unlicensed dog charge was dismissed.

Eliot Rabin of New York City was fined $75 plus $15 for operating a boat too close to a swimming area.

Liam Schulze of Shelter Island was fined $50 for double-parking, reduced from parking in a handicapped space without a permit.

Thirty-three cases were adjourned until later dates — 31 at the request of the defendants or their attorneys, one by mutual consent and one for a status check.

JUDGE HELEN J. ROSENBLUM

A speeding charge against Edgar J. Armijos of East Hampton was reduced from 53 mph in a 35-mph zone to 40 mph. He was fined $50 plus $85.

Robert L. Evjen of Sag Harbor was fined $50 plus $85 for a boat registration violation.

Seven cases were adjourned until a later date on the court’s calendar — two at the request of the defendants or their attorneys, two for status checks and three by mutual consent.