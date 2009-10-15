The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the September 28 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. The results are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the Court. Judge Patricia Quigley was on the bench for this session.

A charge of aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree against Michael S. Bifalco of Middle Island was reduced to unlicensed operation and he was fined $40 plus a state surcharge of $85. A registration violation was dismissed.

Criminal summonses for failure to appear in court were issued for the following: Jennifer E. Blanchard of New York City, charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree and driving with a suspended registration; Jean P. DeDalamas of Shelter Island, ABC violation; Brandon J. Freid of Jericho, operating a PWC without a safety certificate; William H. Kopke of Dix Hills, operating a vessel at over 90 decibels; Kevin R. Moos of Riverhead, operating a boat at over 5 mph; Lisa K. Polsky of New York City, speeding, 47 mph in a 25-mph zone; and Erich J. Stegich of New York City, vessel registration violation.

A speeding charge against Yvette L. Campbell of New York City was reduced from 49 mph in a 35-mph zone to 40 mph and she was fined $100 plus $85.

Giovanni A. Mena of New York City was fined $50 plus $15 for operating a PWC without a safety certificate.

A charge of aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree against Jose D. Perez of Greenport was reduced to unlicensed operation and he was fined $40 plus $85. A charge of driving with a suspended registration was dismissed.

A speeding charge against Susan J. Petrie of New York City was reduced from 51 mph in a 35-mph zone to 40 mph and she was fined $50 plus $85.

Marvin S. Rafe of Port Washington, charged with using a cell phone without a hands-free device, and Melvin Wilfredo Ramos of Greenport, charged with unlicensed driving and speeding, 55 mph in a 35-mph zone, were cited as scofflaws for failure to appear in court.

Robert Reilly Jr. of Southold was fined $750 plus $400 for driving while intoxicated. His license was suspended for six months. He completed 100 hours of community service. Charges of driving at an imprudent speed and making an unsafe start were dismissed as covered.

A speeding charge against Raj K. Seth of Boston was reduced from 55 mph in a 25-mph zone to 30 mph and he was fined $100 plus $85. A charge of failure to show an insurance card was dismissed.

Sergio Suculamda of Sag Harbor was fined $10 plus $15 for keeping an under-size scup.

Santiago Velay of Miami was fined $100 plus $85 for driving at imprudent speed; a charge of aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree was dismissed.

Chris B. Xouleis of Indian Wells, California was fined $90 plus $85 for speeding, 47 mph in a 35-mph zone.

Harley J. Decker of Sag Harbor was fined $75 for operating a jet ski in West Neck Harbor.

Gianpiero D. Palermo of New York City was fined $100 for operating a jet ski at over 5 mph near moored/anchored boats.

Gheorghe Teodoru of Long Beach was fined $100 for a zoning code violation related to storm water runoff.

Thirty cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar — 25 at the request of the defendants or their attorneys, three by mutual consent, one at the court’s request and one for a status check.