Indians undefeated league champs

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

It was an inauspicious start: out of 19 players on the Shelter

Island volleyball teams, four were out sick on October 26. Of the

eight available varsity players, only six were in the gym as

warm-ups began. Pierson, fresh off their sweep of second place

Stony Brook that pulled the Whalers into playoff contention, was

looking energetic and ready to play.

ISLANDERS WIN IN STRAIGHT SETS

As Shelter Island gathered at the start of the match, there was

coughing and sniffling, and the team seemed a bit low on energy.

The players agreed that bumping fists instead of slapping hands was

the way to go for the day, in order to slow the spread of

germs.

True to their pre-game demeanor, the Indians started somewhat

lethargically. It was a point-by-point battle, with the Whalers

pulling slowly ahead on a series of Indian errors, stretching their

lead to 5 points at 6-11. But the blue and grey got warmed up, and

our blocks started frustrating the Pierson hitters, who often hit

out as they tried to avoid getting roofed.

Dana Ramos was a steady presence on defense, and she scrambled to

dig up any Whalersâ€™ hits that made it over the

net. Kelsey McGayhey stepped to the service line at 16-16, the 8th

tie of the game. She served six straight to put the home team ahead

for good. The first set ended 25-20, Shelter Island.

Early on in the second set, long rallies tested the

teamsâ€™ determination. A monster kill by

Stephanie Vecchio jump-started the team after being down 0-2, and

other hitters soon followed suit. Mackenzie Needham blasted a hit

from the back row, and Shelby Willumsen cranked a spike down the

line to put the team ahead at 7-6. The home team never trailed

after that, with Vecchio serving 7 straight to end the set at

25-12.

Mariah Jacobs, who saw quite a bit of action in the match, served

an ace in the corner to get the team out to an early lead in the

third set. Haley Willumsen, who had a match-high 17 assists,

frustrated the Pierson defenders as she first spotted Vecchio with

a quick set in the middle, then on the very next point launched a

set out to Claire Read who crushed it for the kill. This ability to

spread the ball around accounts for a lot of our success.

While we have many players who can effectively attack the ball, we

are a well-balanced team and do not rely on any one player to carry

the offense. McGayhey, another top hitter, finished the set at

25-17, with an ace to sweep the match.

With this victory, Shelter Island has clinched as the League 8

champions. Second place Stony Brook School has three losses, while

we are12-0, with two matches to go. Our next goal is to remain

undefeated and win the Class D county championships on November 6,

the first step in the playoffs.

As the season has progressed, people around town flash me a

questioning thumbs up, then respond with a big smile when I give a

returning thumbs up. Our last varsity home game will be here at

home today against Ross. It will also be Senior Send-off, with a

chance to acknowledge our seniors, who have led the team this fall,

as well as the last chance to see these athletes in action on their

home court during this terrific season.

JV TAKES OUT THE BROOM

Seven determined JV players took the court for their last home

match. Like the varsity, they were missing two players from their

roster due to sickness. Coach Karen Gibbs impressed on them the

importance of staying focused and positive â€”

with six players required on the court, there could be little help

from the bench.

The girls took the challenge to heart. Alexis Gibbs started the

first game with a bang: 15 straight serves, five of them aces, gave

the blue and grey an insurmountable lead. Not willing to rest on

its laurels, the team continued to press on. Morgan McCarthy chased

down one errant pass nearly to the wall, making an incredible,

crowd-pleasing save. The first set ended 25-10.

The second game was more evenly played. Katie Olinkiewicz started

up the Indian offense as she swung for a back line kill. Tara

Sturges earned herself an assist, as she set the ball up for

Melissa Ames who put it down in Whaler territory. Jayme Clark

cranked up her powerful serve, keeping the Whalers on their heels,

then sprang into action with her hit-the-floor style defense.

Olinkiewicz closed the door on the game by serving 6 points,

including two aces. The Indians won the second set 25-18.

With the match victory in reach, the girls enjoyed working toward

their third sweep of the season. Eight of their previous match

victories have come down to a tiebreaker in the last set

â€” exciting but nerve racking. The team took

advantage of Piersonâ€™s lineup confusion to push

ahead. Ames scored 8 points behind the solid playing of her

teammates. Katy Binder seemed determined to fill out every category

on her stat sheet as she scored an assist on a Gibbs kill, blocked

a ball with Sturges for a point, made a beautiful hit for a kill

and finished the match with an ace. In the end it was 25-10, and

the JV team posted a 3-0 sweep of the Whalers.

The JVâ€™s last match will be at Port Jefferson on

Tuesday, November 3. Their record currently stands at 11-2, an

incredible feat for a team with only one returning player. Once

again, the future of Shelter Island volleyball looks bright.