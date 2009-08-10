Indians continue to rule the court

Senior Shelby Willumsen dives for the ball in the Shelter Island varsity win away at Pierson on Friday, October 2.

The Shelter Island volleyball teams continued their winning ways this past week. The varsity team swept Class D rivals Pierson 25-12, 25-12, 25-19 on Friday, October 2. They visited the Ross School on October 6 and likewise won the match 25-18, 25-11, 25-23. Their record stands at 6-0, undefeated in League 8.

The junior varsity matched the varsity’s victories by winning the October 2 match over the Whalers, 23-25, 25-12, 25-17. They also bested the strong JV-only Smithtown Christian squad on October 6 in an exciting 15-25, 25-18, 25-10 match. JV is 5-1.

The next match is at home against Port Jefferson today, October 8, at 4:30 p.m.