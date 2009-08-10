Ima, now and then

Is Ima perhaps entering her second childhood? This gossipy note made it into the Reporter just a few weeks ago, September 17, 2009:

Word is that the Food Network was filming last week at the Vine Street Café. When we have more details, we’ll pass them along.

It’s a little reminiscent of the tone of Ima’s early years. For example, in her debut on June 27, 1959, Ima “wonders if it’s true that the elusive Swedish actress has been hired by a local merchant for the summer; if that new post office building will go up this year; if the water-ski fans are really responsible for the big lack of weakfish; if we will get by this year without a tax increase.”

In the same column, she observed that “Beatniks will be discouraged from scaring swimmers at both Louis’ and Tuthills’ beaches thanks to new lines and buoys recently installed by Jack’s Marine for the town.”

The following week, Ima told this tale to readers:

“We hear of a Cartwright Town donkey in disgrace. A lover of destruction, this comical pet of a local Jet Jockey meandered from garden to garden, sniffing beans and counting tomatoes, ultimately winding up in the agricultural pride of Shelter Island’s most enthusiastic golfer. ‘Twas a grave error for he was spied, tied and towed away. This picture of dejection is now repenting behind the bars of Blaise Laspia’s corral.”

Makes us think founding editor Walter Schumann would have passed on the wandering goat and snapping turtle police reports (September 10, 2009), and last week’s peripatetic guinea hen, to the Osprey’s Nest.