Hunting reports dominate week

N. M. Paulicelli, 24, of Lindenhurst was stopped by police on Thursday, October 1 at about 8 a.m. on Island Way in Hay Beach for hunting on property posted for “no trespassing” and “no hunting”; he was arrested for trespass. He was released on his own recognizance and given a field appearance ticket for a later date on the Justice Court calendar.

Moses F. Burdon, 32, of Sag Harbor was given a ticket on South Ferry Road on October 3 for driving with a suspended registration.

On October 4, Aroldo Pantaleon, 37, of Shelter Island, was ticketed for unlicensed operation on Peconic Avenue and also for taking an undersize black sea bass at Shell Beach Point and 13 scup out of season.

Miguel Salinas of East Hampton was given a summons on October 4 on West Neck Road for aggravated unlicensed operation and for operating with a suspended registration.

Millie J. Mateyaschuk, 42, of Shelter Island was ticketed on October 5 at the intersection of South Ferry and Cartwright roads for driving with a brake light out.

ACCIDENTS

Frank Masterson of Calverton was parked on a North Ferry boat on September 29 when he was rear-ended by Jeffrey S. Davoli of Coram as vehicles were preparing to exit the ferry. Damage was estimated at over $1,000.

OTHER REPORTS

Police conducted an unannounced lock-down drill at the Shelter Island School on September 29, as required by the school’s safety plan.

Police opened an investigation into a case of obscene phone calls on September 29.

A downed limb in the Center was reported on September 29; the Shelter Island Highway Department was on site to remove it.

Police responded to a property dispute on Ram Island but advised both parties that the matter was civil in nature.

A vehicle was reported blocking a driveway in the Center on October 1; it was gone when police arrived.

On October 1, police located a hunter in the woods in Hay Beach within 500 feet of a residence. Although he was not discharging a firearm at the time, he was advised about the hunting regulations and he moved on.

On October 1 a tree stand was located on posted town property in Dering Harbor where no one has been authorized to hunt. On the same day, police investigated a tree stand on a town-managed property in Dering Harbor; the stand belonged to an authorized hunter.

Gun shots were reported near a caller’s residence in Hay Beach on October 1; police determined that they were fired by a hunter in the nuisance program on a Cobbetts Lane property.

On October 1, police responded to a report of harassment.

A caller told police about an open burning in the Center on October 2. The person had a valid burn permit and a water hose nearby.

Also on October 2, a goat was reported on a Center roadway. Police found the animal back on its own property.

For information purposes, a caller told police on October 3 that he had killed, gutted and tagged a deer on October 1, leaving the carcass at a Hay Beach location. When he returned a few hours later, the deer had been removed.

Two dogs were reported at large in the Heights on October 3; they were gone when police arrived.

A Menantic resident requested an extra patrol on October 3.

A case of grand larceny was reported in the Heights on October 4.

On October 4, a caller reported heavy smoke from an outdoor fireplace in Menantic. Police found someone cooking outdoors; no violations were noted and the amount of smoke was minimal, according to the report.

Hunters were reported near a 4-poster located in the Center on October 4. They told police they had just finished tracking a deer and were picking it up. The deer was tagged and all appeared to be in order.

Gunshots were reported on October 4 in the Center; the area was canvassed on foot with negative results.

Police intervened in a property dispute on October 4 in the Center; a fence may be erected on the property to make property boundaries clear.

A caller with multiple concerns regarding parking, burn permits and signage was advised to attend a Town Board meeting.

A burglary alarm was set off accidentally in the Center on September 30. Also on the 30th an alarm from a newly installed pool motion sensor was set off by wind on a Menantic property.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance teams transported two aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on October 1.