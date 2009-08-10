Holiday Guide Deadlines

Giving Guide listings sought

Charitable organizations and facilities serving residents of the North Fork, eastern North Shore and Shelter Island are eligible for inclusion in the Giving Guide in the Times/Review Newspapers’ 2009 Holiday Guide.

If not listed in 2008, submit the following information by Monday, October 26: name of organization/facility, address, phone number, website if any, brief description of services, where and when donations are accepted and what is most needed during the holidays and during the rest of the year. If listed in 2008, you may submit any changes. Email: jstarwood@timesreview.com. Mail: Jane Starwood, Times/Review Newspapers, P.O. Box 1500, Mattituck, NY 11952. Fax: 298-3287.

Holiday event listings

Listings of local events taking place from November 20 through the winter are now being accepted for the 2009 Times/Review Holiday Guide. To be considered, listings much be received by Monday, October 26. Events should be non-profit or charity-related and open to the general public.

Email: jstarwood@timesreview.com. Mail: Jane Starwood, Times/Review Newspapers, P.O. Box 1500, Mattituck, NY 11952. Fax: 298-3287.

Winter photo contest

Amateur photographers are invited to enter up to three photos in the 2009 Holiday Guide Winter photo contest. All scenes must be local, from Calverton to Orient Point or on Shelter Island. Chosen photos will be published in the Times/Review Newspapers’ Holiday Guide supplement on November 19. No professionals, please. Entries must be received by Monday, October 26.

We will accept prints, CDs or DVDs (jpgs). (Please do not send by email without calling in advance.) Send duplicate prints; photos cannot be returned. Mail prints or discs to Jane Starwood, Times/Review Newspapers, P.O. Box 1500, Mattituck 11952 or drop off at our office, 7785 Main Road, Mattituck. With each photo, include the location of the scene along with your name, address, phone number and/or email address. Questions? Call Ms. Starwood at 298-3200.