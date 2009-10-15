Hazmat changes, winter prep begun

Now that summer is over and fall is around the corner the crews are getting the Island ready for the cooler weather. Hopefully I have worked out a solution for the operation of the Recycling Center household hazardous waste facility. The hazmat area will be open for collection the first Saturday of each month. On this day the hazmat employees will accept all hazardous household waste from residents of Shelter Island, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be trained town employees available to accept and pack-out these materials. This will give all residents an opportunity to drop off their hazmat without the expense of having the town’s hazmat collection company coming out each month at an additional charge. Public safety is always first.

As you all may know by now, there was a septic system problem at the American Legion Hall. The problem has been resolved and new connections were made for the restrooms in the basement. This was an unforeseen problem and the work has been completed.

The Highway Department is preparing to start screening and mixing sand for the winter months. As the mowing season is closing the brush-cutting season is starting.Please use caution when traveling near the work sites. Also, the crews have been replacing old stop and traffic signs around the town. If you have a request or know of a sign you think is wrong or needs replacing, feel free to call the Highway Department at 749-1090.

The company that has been “storm-hardening” trees around the LIPA electric wires is about finished with the three-phase power lines and will start on the single phase shortly. If you have a problem with trees on or near electric wires in your area or have questions about the tree cutting itself, please call my office and I will address the tree-cutting company.