Havens House hosts a celebration of fall

‘Beauty is in the eye of the beholder…’ Ronan Burton’s pumpkin may not have won a prize at the Shelter Island Historical Society’s Fall Harvest Festival on Sunday but he managed to paint himself as well as his pumpkin at the event.

Pumpkin painting and puppet shows, hayrides and gourd bowling were just a few of the attractions offered at the Shelter Island Historical Society’s Fall Harvest Festival on Sunday. Festival-goers visited the Books & Maps table, browsed the display of collectibles and admired the dried and fresh flower arrangements on display by the Garden Club of Shelter Island.

There was apple cider, chili and corn bread, and homemade desserts available for sale, not to mention cotton candy and slices of award-winning pies.

And about those pies: Stephanie Tybaert won “best overall” and “best appearance” for her creation, “best filling” went to Sandy Waldner, “most unusual” was awarded to Bev Walz (pretzels were her secret) and Valerie Levenstein took home the honors for “best crust.”

Not to be outdone, the pumpkin painters came on strong with “most boo-tiful,” Grace Fraser; “most creative” and “scariest,” Corrine and Kerri Ann Mahoney respectively; “funniest,” Emma Possenmede; and, in first place, a joint effort by Carolyn Bryant and son Thaddeus.

Participants could watch demonstrations of skills— milling and carding among others — dress up scarecrows, catch a puppet show and make their own puppets to take home. There was something for everyone — a real family affair — and the weather cooperated with a beautiful fall day.