Garden ‘godmothers’ tend Island plots

The sitting garden at the Shelter Island Library.

The bend of the road at the IGA, the Center Post Office and theherb garden at the Historical Society are just 3 of the 15locations throughout the Island that are tended by the Garden Clubof Shelter Island. For over 25 years, the club’s members, known asthe “garden godmothers,” have volunteered to maintain a variety ofplots – large and small – with support from East End garden centersand local businesses.

Wilson’s Circle is tended by Kirsten Lewis with marigoldsdonated by the Shelter Island IGA and lilies given in memory ofWilhelmina Benasuli by Georgiana Ketcham. Across Route 114, thelibrary’s “sitting garden” is cared for by Christina Cunninghamwith blood grass from Trimble’s of Corchaug, marigolds from HollyHill Farm and celosia from Catapano’s.

Jean McClintock takes care of the 350th Anniversary Garden atthe Shelter Island Historical Society’s Havens House with donationsof ageratum and petunias from Covey’s, dusty miller from Holly HillFarm and begonias from Catapano’s. The herb garden on the society’sgrounds is looked after by Carmel and Harry Bodnar, Zibby Munson,Trina Waldron and Sarah Shepherd. Nasturtiums, parsley, basil androsemary were donated by Sang Lee Farms and marigolds from Covey’sadd color to the historic garden.

The Whale’s Tale circle is Jodi Luke’s responsibility, withsalvia contributed by Covey’s.

Dale Clark plants the rustic old boat at South Ferry with dustymiller from Catapano’s. At the Center post office, MarianBrownlie’s planters display a seasonal change of plants while theHeights post office features potato plants and coleus fromCatapano’s and geraniums and vinca from Covey’s, all planted andcared for by Gail Vielbig.

The sign leading visitors into Mashomack Preserve is PauletteVan Vranken’s garden spot, planted with inkberry, dianthus andhellebores from Trimble’s. Trimble’s also made a generouscontribution of bayberries, azaleas and ferns to the Native Gardenat Mashomack, which is managed by the club’s ConservationCommittee, headed by Paulette Van Vranken and Yioula van Rynbach.Marcia Byington takes care of the turn of the road at the IGA withperennials including bayberry, achilea and Russian sage, courtesyof Pinewood Perennials, and with nepeta plants from PeconicGreenhouses.

The Courtyard Garden at the school continues to be a teachinggarden for the club’s Youth Group, managed by Youth Director CarolRussell with herbs donated by Sang Lee. The garden at Town Hall isValerie Levenstein’s creation with nepeta and creeping phlox fromTrimble’s, marigolds from the IGA and an Alberta spruce from SeaBreeze nurseries.

For many years the mulch for all of the gardens has beengenerously donated by Shelter Island Hardware – 37 bags-full thisyear.

Jean McClintock is the chair of this civic and roadside projectand also secures the donations from the garden centers. “The clubis most grateful for the work of the garden godmothers,” Ms.McClintock said, and for the donated plants that make “ShelterIsland a more beautiful place to live.”