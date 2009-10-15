From the desk of Karin Bennett

Well, it has been a hectic few weeks of examining our programs and preparing the 2010 budgets. The senior program budgets were presented to the Town Board on Tuesday, October 6. The budgets were submitted with expenditures reduced or equal to this past year. It included all salaries.

I believe every town department is making a similar effort, which will help our town move forward through the financially tense months ahead.

As I move forward in planning, a positive prospect has developed for our older adults. I contacted Frank Masterson, the East End Senior Advocate from the Suffolk County Office for Aging. Frank can provide information about EPIC, food stamps, Medicare savings programs, help with Medicaid applications, explain benefits for veterans, and advocate for other Suffolk County programs.

He will be a welcome visitor to Shelter Island and I will let you know when he is coming.

To wrap it up, I have to keep thanking my wonderful volunteers and staff who keep the Nutrition Program running. Thank you!