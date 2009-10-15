Free solar and a sustainability plan

Yes, both are possible! And, if integrated into a comprehensive initiative, such efforts can become synergistic and leveraged into many related benefits for our entire community.

Let’s start with a look at a recent solar installation on the North Fork, and, further along, consider some of the many possibilities and benefits of how related “sustainability” planning might work for us.

First, last spring the Mattituck-Cutchogue school district completed installation of a large-scale photovoltaic system on the roof of one of its buildings. It did not require any out-of-pocket expenditures, but was funded by way of an energy service company that provided expertise and an energy performance contract, thus guaranteeing specified energy-cost reductions. Payments came from those savings! The district business manager there has recently confirmed all this, and indicated that he was entirely satisfied with the entire process and end result.

There are other approaches which can achieve similar results: LIPA rebates, a variety of grants, stimulus money etc. These are often combined and interconnected. Without going into details here, all are worth exploring and come with somewhat different benefits, risks and financial considerations. Many organizations exist to help with such municipal efforts; we do not have to reinvent the wheel.

This seems like a good point to pose a few very basic questions, for all to consider, particularly our many community leaders, official and unofficial. Who has been doing what to reduce our energy costs and protect the environment? What other possibilities would they consider implementing? Would any be willing to seriously pursue and gradually expand such related efforts, thus creating a viable comprehensive “sustainability initiative?” That would certainly have the potential to provide many benefits, direct and indirect, for us all. And, it could also be a step toward doing something meaningful regarding our role as members of a much bigger community.

Such a plan would be derived from local input and based on our priorities, with a consideration of those looming global issues that may come to define this century, and our lives forever. Realistically, although not conspicuously, our every-day lives are being seriously affected by such factors as climate change, dependence on unfriendly nations for our fuel, and terrorism. We have the choice to acknowledge these issue and become part, however small, of the solution, or do we simply continue with business as usual? This is a call for unique, outstanding leadership, of a style and caliber that is both visionary and pragmatic.

The majority of towns on Long Island have initiated some sort of program to address these major local and global concerns, and guidelines and experience are available for us to work with as we customize these for ourselves.

Other towns have instituted such efforts which resulted in: group-rate discounts for home energy audits; facilitation of easier, lower-interest loans for energy-efficiency improvements; general incentives for sustainable practices; developing environmental education information/programs in conjunction with local schools, colleges and the general public; the business community creating “green” employment training and opportunities; purchase of energy efficient vehicles and equipment; consideration of new, unique forms of recycling; use of alternative fuels, etc., etc.

Shelter Island has in the past considered other large-scale projects. Bridge Street Park was accomplished with grants, a team of volunteers and leadership. We also recently have made a significant effort to join with several East End towns in a lawsuit against the state because of a $10 fishing fee. And not too long ago, many participated in a serious effort regarding the possibility of converting the Legion Hall into a community center (including a feasibility study costing thousands of dollars). Numerous other examples also exist.

Aren’t the benefits of a carefully designed sustainability plan worthy of such efforts as well?

Global issues are, or will become, local issues. Ultimately, we all will face the necessity of more sustainable living.

With so much at stake and so much to gain, why are we not doing more? Some leaders and individuals on the island have initiated noteworthy projects (although, unfortunately, some good opportunities have been missed). But certainly there is much to be gained from a coordinated, comprehensive town sustainability initiative. What are we waiting for?

It would be great to have more ideas presented in the next few weeks, and acted upon throughout the following years.