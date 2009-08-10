Flu clinic makes an Island stop

Peter Berger wards off influenza with the very professional help of Laurin Barlow, R.N. at the Senior Activity Center.

Laurin Barlow R.N., R.D., M.S., one of a seven-member team of thoroughly professional personnel from the Suffolk County Division of Health Services, Bureau of Epidemiology and Disease Control, administered flu shots to Islanders on Tuesday, September 29 at the Senior Activity Center.

Seventy-three local residents reported between 1:30 and 3 p.m. that afternoon for the county’s flu clinic, a significant increase in numbers over last year’s turnout.

The vaccine was free for Medicare-eligible seniors. All others paid $39 for the flu vaccine and $55 for the pneumonia vaccine.

Ms. Barlow emphasized that, “There is no H1N1 vaccine available at this time.”

Peter Berger, who is well-known locally for his dry wit, announced, “The shot didn’t hurt at all.”

If you missed your flu shot on the 29th, check with your doctor on its availability or call Eastern Long Island Hospital at 477-5122 to make an appointment for its flu clinic on Thursday, October 29. The vaccination is free for Medicare-eligible seniors; all others pay $25.