Last week’s Flashback, featuring the lady in the flowerheadpiece generated quite a bit of interest. Regina Romanchukidentified two of the ladies in the photo, but wasn’t certain ofthe event. Susan Cincotta recalled that it was a holiday playdirected by John Kaasik and suggested we give him a call.

All was brought to light by Dorothy Bloom who dropped by theReporter with what she termed “information from the horse’s mouth.”According to Dorothy, the photo was taken during rehearsals for theShelter Island Players 1999 production of the “Nutcracker,”directed by John Kaasik. John suggested that Dorothy find seniorswho might be interested in performing the “Waltz of the Flowers”for the production.

She set to work and came up with five ladies; Alice Fiske, MimiBrennan, Cathy Raymond, Kay Black, and Rosemary Griffin to join herin the dance. Dorothy (who played a daisy), was absent from theFlashback photo and believes she may have taken it.

The photo above was taken by Mimi Brennan – Alice Fiske alldecked out as a daffodil. Alice designed her own costume, but therest of the flowers were created by Dorothy. For anyone who missedseeing this production, according to Mimi and Dorothy, it was quitethe event!

Thank you, ladies.

The Reporter heard from both Sherri Cavasini and Allison Binderregarding the Flashback of October 8. Both ladies identified thegentlemen in the photo as Ken Lewis Sr. and Lou Price Sr.