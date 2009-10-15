Fishing continues without licenses in local waters

The striped bass are running along with the blue fish and that’s good news for local anglers. So is word from Town Attorney Laury Dowd that the restraining order on a new marine recreational fishing license will continue for at least one additional week. The New York State Attorney General requested more time before presenting arguments defending the license in Supreme Court. The new court date is October 22.

Above, Dick Baker and Doug Rilling display their keepers along with the 38-inch striper reeled in Monday by photographer Mike Loriz off Gardiners Island.