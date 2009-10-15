Fern wannabes — maybe they are or maybe not

One of my sprengeri. Can you see the little white berries?

I’m a fern enthusiast, both indoors and out, although certainly not an expert. I once showed my favorite indoor fern to Jerry Glassberg, who is a fern expert and a neighbor, only to be told that it wasn’t a fern at all but a plant that fell into the category of “fern wannabes.” I was, if not shocked, surprised. It looks like a fern, it acts like a fern but it isn’t a fern? That, it seemed, was the story. The fact that the name of this plant is asparagus fern, sprengeri is, as you see, no help at all.

Many plants have names which they aren’t. Shasta daisies aren’t daisies; neither are Montauk daisies daisies; day lilies aren’t lilies. I’ll try to stop but the list is quite long of things that aren’t. As for the “wannabe” classification, I would take issue. For all we know, asparagus sprengeri may be pleased with itself as is, as I am.

I have four of them and have had them for more years than I care to remember. They live outdoors on a table on a shaded porch during the summer and come inside just about now. They do nicely with lowered temperatures and a deep watering once a week. They don’t seem to care about light conditions. Nor do they object to Christmas lights being draped over them. It’s true they will drop a gazillion needles if they get too dry, and they have thorns, which one tends to forget and pay the consequences. They complain a little when they first come inside, but all plants object to sudden decreases in light intensity and then adjust, some slowly, some more easily. Sprengeri falls into the latter category.

Although literature lists this plant among the heavy feeders, that’s not been my experience. In fact, I’ve never fed mine and this past summer two of them broke through their pots, one plastic, one clay. I had to slice the sides and the fleshy nodules that grow along with the root system as well as along the bottom to fit them into new containers of the same size. Should this task come your way, I recommend using an electric knife, yes, the same one you use to carve the roast. If you don’t own an electric knife, ask for one for your next birthday. You won’t regret it, especially when you carve the Thanksgiving turkey.

Sprengeri is especially suited to hanging baskets, growing long trailing branches. Another alternative is to place the pot high on a piece of furniture and let it drape down the sides. The branches can also be trimmed, of course, although this does stimulate further growth.

The plant also sports berries, about ¼ inch in diameter. They begin white, turn red as they age and eventually become black and fall off. Some literature claims these berries are toxic; other articles fail to mention it. I have never had a dead cat in all the years I’ve owned them, but caveat emptor.

Tip of the week: Someone called me a few days ago to ask if it was a good time to move her day lilies; the answer is yes, absolutely. Should she cut the tops back? No need. But do use the opportunity to put some good soil at the bottom of the new hole. I forgot to mention the importance of frequent watering for newly transplanted material. So I’m mentioning it now.

Tip of the week 2: On the subject of watering, between now and mid-November pay special attention to watering your evergreens. They should go into the winter with their needles full of water to protect against the drying winds to come. Do not rely on Mother Nature; she is well known for her unreliability.