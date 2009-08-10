Chuck Olton to speak at Historical Society dinner

Chuck Olton, educator and art historian.

Shelter Islander Chuck Olton will be the special guest speaker at the Shelter Island Historical Society’s annual dinner on Friday, October 16 at the Pridwin Hotel.

His topic, “Two Great Artists, One New Nation,” will focus on the architect Thomas Jefferson and portrait painter Gilbert Stuart, both of whom he credits as having “created extraordinary monuments and icons, celebrating our nation’s birth.” The two artists are featured in the latter half of his book, “Heroic Vision: Revolutionary Art and Politics in America,” a work in progress he began in 2006.

Mr. Olton’s academic career is distinguished: he served most recently as vice president for academic affairs and dean of the faculty at Barnard College, dean of the Parsons School of Design and, for a change of pace, president and CEO of the League of American Orchestras.

He graduated from Wesleyan University and went on to the University of California at Berkeley for his M.A. and Ph.D. degrees.

On the lighter side, he and his wife Barbara are part-owners of a Herreshoff 12 1/2 and he gives Art Barnett credit for involving him in an adult education program at the Shelter Island High School that revived his early interest in early American art and music and, from there, his current book. Since his retirement in 2004, Mr. Olton has served as chairman of the Hay Beach Property Owners Association and is on the board of the Shelter Island Educational Foundation.

The Oltons have lived on Hay Beach Point since 1980.

The annual dinner will honor its Volunteer of the Year, Jean Dickerson (as announced in the October 1 issue of the Reporter). Ms. Dickerson, a member and officer of the Historical Society’s Board of Trustees, “has taken part in just about every society event,” said Society Director Louise Green.

Reservations for the dinner are required and can be made by calling Chair Janalyn Travis-Messer at 749-3276 or the Society at 749-0025 by tomorrow, Friday, October 9. Tickets cost $49 with a cash bar. Cocktails will be served at 6 p.m., dinner is at 6:30 p.m. Entrée choices include veal scallopine, grilled salmon or pasta primavera.