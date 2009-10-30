Brownlie receives Bishop’s Cross

SCOTT HARRIS PHOTO Marian Brownlie with Reverend Dan Harris, receiving the Bishop’s award.

Marian Brownlie was honored at the annual meeting of St. Mary’sEpiscopal Church on Sunday, October 25, with the presentation ofthe Bishop’s Cross for Parochial Service. Mrs. Brownlie completedsix years as senior warden of the Parish, the highest lay office inthe local church. The award was presented by the Interim Rector,the Reverend Daniel S. Harris, on behalf of the Bishop of theDiocese of Long Island.

Father Harris thanked Mrs. Brownlie for years of dedicated serviceand commitment to St. Mary’s.

The Honorable William Ferris will move from junior warden to seniorto take Mrs. Brownlie’s place, and Nancy Kotula was elected as thenew junior warden.