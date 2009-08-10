50 YEARS AGO

Advertisement: Fill up now at our barge special…12.9 cents per gallon

The barge has come in and our new 350,000-gallon storage facilities assure you of ample supplies of both fuel oil and kerosene all winter long. No need to worry about bay freezes or impassable highways on the mainland. • OCTOBER 10, 1959

25 YEARS AGO

Fence law is set for hearing

Councilmen will take another stab at a proposed fence ordinance, though this time it will not include swimming pool fences. The amendment will be brought before the public at a hearing Friday, October 26, at 7:51 p.m. in Justice Hall. A fence ordinance was first proposed last month, much to the chagrin of swimming pool owners. They packed Justice Hall during a hearing to protest the ordinance’s section that would require fencing around existing pools by 1986 and around any new pools. • OCTOBER 4, 1984

10 YEARS AGO

Youth Center slated to close doors

After operating for nearly 15 years as a drop-in center and a place for Island young people to gather, the Shelter Island Community Youth center will be closed following Columbus Day. Back in July, representatives of the Presbyterian Church spoke to the Town Board at a work session expressing concern that the building was deteriorating to such a degree that it bordered on being unsafe. At that time they advised the Town Board that it had been decided to close the Youth Center as of January 1, 2000. • OCTOBER 7, 1999