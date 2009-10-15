50 YEARS AGO

Democrats open headquarters office

In what is believed to the first such move by any political group in the history of Shelter Island, the Democratic Party last week opened a headquarters office, did a little decorating, hung up some signs, installed a telephone and went to work to get its slate elected. • OCTOBER 17, 1959

25 YEARS AGO

$6.75 puts Goat Hill in the black

The Shelter Island Country Club (Goat Hill) broke about even for the 1984 golf season with $6.75 to spare. The club’s financial report was distributed to members during an annual meeting held last Friday, October 12 at the clubhouse. • OCTOBER 18, 1984

10 YEARS AGO

Town Board meets in new Center digs

Not to be outdone by North Ferry’s spanking new office building, the Town Board one-upped the Heights on Friday night, by holding its first public meeting in the revamped Town Hall complex that was formerly the site of the Shelter Island Funeral Home. • OCTOBER 14, 1999