Anyone can spin

Maggie Davis gets set to spin away.

Spinning, for the uninitiated, does not involve twirling in a circle. It refers to stationary cycling classes that came on the fitness scene over 15 years ago. Unlike most fitness fads, stationary cycling classes have withstood the test of time and proven to be an effective way to get and stay in shape and not a fad at all. Unfortunately, spinning has a somewhat unwarranted reputation for being very intense or only suitable for athletic people. This is just not the case. Anyone who can sit on a bike can participate in this great workout — that’s the beauty of it. The bikes are made with a special flywheel that allows the rider to control the resistance. They feel much more like a bike on the road than your standard gym bike. As a matter of fact they were designed by a professional cyclist to closely simulate outdoor cycling so he could stay in shape during the cold winter months.

Since the rider controls the resistance he or she is in control of the intensity of the workouts. If you’re athletic and want more intensity you can crank up the resistance. If you’re a beginner and want to take it easy you can keep the resistance light. Even if riders keep the resistance light and stay in the saddle (versus doing some of the out-of-saddle hill climbing) they’ll get an amazing cardiovascular workout. Working the heart and lungs is crucial for staying healthy but many people are neglecting this aspect of their fitness. Also, it’s an extremely effective calorie burner, so if weight loss is your goal you need to give this a try. A typical hour-long spinning class can burn 600 calories or more.

Spinning is much safer than trying to get in shape by riding a bike outdoors. You don’t have to deal with balancing, traffic, rough road surfaces, weather, etc. It’s also very easy on the joints. Many former runners have taken up spinning because their knees, hips and backs just couldn’t take the pounding but they still wanted an equivalent workout.

Spinning is a great cross-training exercise. Even if you’re able to get your cardio exercise by running, brisk walking or swimming it’s a good idea to alternate with cycling. This helps prevent over-use injuries and challenges the body in different ways, leading to improved fitness.

Group fitness classes are more popular than ever. It’s economical, healthy, social and a great stress release. So don’t be nervous about trying a spinning class.

Ms. Davis teaches spinning at Shelter Island Yoga and Fitness (shelterislandyoga.org) located in the Dering Harbor Inn.