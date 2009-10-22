A fern that isn’t a fern, but is a lovely plant

One of my plumosus, outside at current temperatures only to have its picture taken.

Last week, I covered asparagus fern, sprengeri, a favorite ofmine in the houseplant family and a fern that isn’t really a fern.This week, I’d like to deal with another – asparagus plumosus,otherwise known as “florist fern.” This plant is actually arelative of the vegetable asparagus and features very fine needleson multiple stems. According to the literature, the asparagus fernwill produce small, white flowers when grown in optimum conditions.My feelings were somewhat hurt when I read this, since I’ve hadboth of mine for years, they’ve never complained, and I’ve neverseen a single “small, white flower.”

There’s something about the delicacy and airiness of the frondsof both these plants that makes them attractive choices. I thinkso, at any rate. They offer a very distinct contrast to the usual”leaved” varieties. I have two plumosus, both on antique plantstands about 4 feet tall, and the fronds, through pruning, reachalmost to the ground, having become quite large over the years.They stay indoors over the winter and spend the summer on a coveredporch.

Indoors, I’ve kept mine in indirect light near northern windowsand this seems to work well. One deep watering a week has beensufficient. For me, a deep watering means carrying the plant to thesink, running the water into the pot until the inch between the topof the soil and the edge of the pot is completely filled and thenwalking away and doing something else while the plant drains. ThenI repeat the process a second time.

There are probably other procedures that will work just as well.I find that a plant, perhaps like a person, will adjust to almostany regular routine as long as it comes close to meeting basicrequirements. I’ve always liked that moment in “Jurassic Park” whenJeff Goldblum observes, “Life will find a way.” However, unlikesprengeri, that enjoy drying out between waterings, plumosus do notand most of the literature suggests they be kept “constantlymoist.” This indicates the use of potting soil that’s high inorganic material. In addition the literature suggests feeding everyfew weeks. I have never fed mine and they seem quite happy.

I should note in passing that plumosus, like sprengeri, hasthorns. They’re small but quite sharp and it’s easy to forgetthey’re there. So when you plunge your hands in, willy-nilly,thinking you’re going to adjust some of the fronds that have becometangled, you’re in for an unhappy few minutes. At some point, I’dlike to do a column about thorns in general. I have no idea whatpurpose they’re thought to serve or why some plants have them andmost do not. I traveled in Africa one summer years ago and althoughI had read that even the grass there had thorns, for somereason I didn’t believe it. I was really sorry. So were myankles.

Plumosus, unlike sprengeri, has several medical applications. InMexico, a liquid decoction of the branches is used for pulmonaryinfections and a decoction of roots as a diuretic. In Tanzania, theLobedu tribe drinks a cold infusion of leaves and stem to ease thesymptoms of malaria.

Tip if the week: By now there’s a list of things that shouldhave already been done. If any of the following remain on yourto-do list, best get cracking! Bulb orders in? Houseplants inside?Non-deer proof shrubs fenced? Transplanting finished? Yes? Way togo!