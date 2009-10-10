10th annual 5K Run/Walk this Saturday

The temperature’s dropping, the leaves are changing color and the 10th annual Shelter Island 5K Run/Walk is just around the bend. This year’s race starts on Stearns Point Road at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 17. Runners will gather on Crescent Beach before the race for registration. Registration after today costs $30, but there’s still time to register online for $25 at shelterislandrun.com. Children 14 and under register for $10. Currently there are just over 300 runners registered, but Race Coordinator Mary Ellen Adipietro wants you to be one of another 150 to 250 runners she hopes will register.

Race participants will receive a T-shirt, goody bag, a free ticket to a raffle, therapeutic massage and a post-race barbecue. (Non-participants can join the barbeque for a small, nominal fee.) A stretch clinic courtesy of Moussa Dramé run by Oscar Gonzales will also be provided. Race coordinators will run a free shuttle from North Ferry to the staging area between 8 and 9:15 a.m. and back to the ferry until 12 noon.

In its nine-year history, the 5K has raised over $180,000 for the North and South Fork Breast Health Coalitions. A raffle following the race will benefit Lucia’s Angels, an organization dedicated to helping patients with late-stage women’s cancers and their families. You must be present at the raffle in order to win a prize. Ms. Adipietro hopes the race will raise a combined $20,000 this year for the Breast Health Coalitions and Lucia’s Angels.

For more information, or if you’re interested in volunteering, call Ms. Adipietro at 631-774-9499.