1 arrest, 4 tickets and 5 accidents this week

Jose D. Perez, 41, of Greenport was stopped on North Ferry Road on Wednesday, October 21 at about 10 a.m. for failure to signal. He had a revoked NYS license and was arrested and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation. Mr. Perez was released on $100 station house bail and instructed to return to Shelter Island Justice Court at a later date.

SUMMONSES

Edwin A. Mejta, 30, of Southampton was stopped on South Ferry Road on October 22 and ticketed for speeding ” 53 mph in a 40-mph zone ” and driving without a license.

Luis Antonio Ochoa Montenegro, 30, of Silver Spring, Maryland was driving on Linda Road when he was given a summons on October 22 for driving with an expired registration and without brake lights.

On October 24, Kathleen M. Delaney, 67, of Sag Harbor was given a summons on Manwaring Road for driving an unregistered vehicle.

On North Ferry Road on the same day, police ticketed Melissa L. Burton, 44, of Sag Harbor for driving with a suspended registration.

ACCIDENTS

Gerard J. Kelly of Aquebogue was backing out of a parking space at the Chase Bank on October 16 when it was later reported that he had sideswiped a parked vehicle owned by Ada-Maria E. Garcia of Shelter Island. There was over $1,000 in estimated damage to the rear passenger-side quarter panel of Ms. Garcia’s vehicle, including small dents, paint scrapes from the wheel well to the bumper and a scratch on the tail light cover.

On October 25, Hilary McDonald of Shelter Island reported that she was driving southbound on Menantic Road when a deer ran into her vehicle, causing minor damage to the driver’s-side front and rear doors.

John Edward Duo of Shelter Island backed into a vehicle driven by Natalie Rose Regan of Greenport as she was pulling into the parking lot at Fedi’s on October 26. Damage to both vehicles was estimated at over $1,000 ” dent/scratches on the rear passenger wheel wall and scrapes on the wheel rim of Ms. Regan’s vehicle, and scratches around the rear driver’s-side tail light, a ripped rubber bumper strip and a 4-inch strip at the junction of the tail light panel and quarter panel of Mr. Duo’s vehicle. According to the police report, Ms. Regan said she honked her horn; Mr. Duo said he didn™t hear it.

On October 26, Keith B. Surerus hit a speed limit sign and a tree along Winthrop Road while driving eastbound. He told police the steering wheel started to vibrate, then turned to the right and œlocked. According to the police report, he said he yanked the wheel to the left to break the lock. There was extensive damage on the passenger side, from the front bumper to the rear passenger door. The vehicle had to be towed.

Pat B. Bastible of Shelter Island was headed northbound on South Ferry Road on October 26 when a deer ran in front of his vehicle, causing minor damage to the passenger-side bumper.

OTHER REPORTS

On October 20, police responded to a caller’s concern about an auto repair situation.

Police received a report on October 20 that a vehicle was pulling in and out of a Silver Beach driveway. Police were unable to locate the vehicle.

A dog at large in the Center was reported on October 21. Police were following the dog when its owner retrieved it. There were two reports of dogs loose in the Center on October 22 but the dogs were gone when police arrived.

On October 21 a caller reported seeing a person dressed in black run onto a property in Shorewood. The area was canvassed with negative results; the premises appeared to be secure. The caller suggested there should be a town ordinance that joggers wear reflective gear when running in the dark.

A caller told police on October 22 that someone was possibly breaking into a vehicle at a Menantic location. The subject was subsequently identified as the owner.

Also on October 22, a caretaker reported that lights were visible in a residence that was vacant at the time. It was searched with negative results.

On arriving home on October 23, a West Neck caller reported that a fire had occurred during the night in the sitting room of the residence and had been extinguished by the sprinkler system. The first floor had sustained extensive smoke and water damage. The fire was under investigation and according to Det./Sgt. Thilberg, it was believed to have been started by the spontaneous combustion of volatile chemicals in a garbage can. The fire was found to be accidental and not criminal in nature.

On October 23 an anonymous caller reported a vehicle parked in the no-parking zone of the school bus stop. The owner moved the vehicle without incident.

Police received a call on October 23 that neighbors in the Center were causing unreasonable noise by riding ATVs on their property. Police responded; the ATVs were turned off for the evening and the caller advised that at 6:30 p.m. the noise is not considered unreasonable.

A case of aggravated harassment in Menantic was reported to police on October 24.

On October 24, a caller reported hearing gunshots in the area of Silver Beach and was informed that shotgun hunting was taking place legally in Westmoreland.

A fallen tree brought down an electric pole and wires in Silver Beach on October 24. LIPA responded and the roadway was temporarily closed due to hazardous conditions.

The next day a downed limb partially blocked a Center roadway and the SIHD was notified.

A caller reported an open burning in Menantic on October 26; police found the burn was being conducted with a valid permit.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to an automatic alarm in the Center on October 24; it was a false alarm.

Three burglary alarms were activated during the week in Silver Beach and Dering Harbor. In all cases, the premises appeared to be secure.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance teams transported aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on October 20 and 21.