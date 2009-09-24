WHAT’S HAPPENING

PRESERVING OUR HERITAGE

The Shelter Island Library’s Friday Night Dialogues series continues on October 2 at 7 p.m. with a focus on “Land and Food on the East End.” Tullia Limarzi, Bennett Konesni, Hoot Sherman and Mary Morgan will share the stage. Ms. Limarzi is a former Sierra Club editor, gardener and a Conservation Advisory Committee member; Mr. Konesni, a descendant of Nathaniel Sylvester, is a steward of Sylvester Manor and has introduced a community-based agricultural program there; Mr. Sherman, a native Islander and former Town Supervisor, works for the Peconic Land Trust; and Ms. Morgan, an Orient resident, is a development specialist for Cornell Cooperative Extension and a leader of the East End chapter of Slow Food.

Friday Night Dialogues are free and supported by the library’s Betsy Jacobson Memorial Fund. Light refreshments will be served.

TAYLOR’S ISLAND UP CLOSE

Taylor’s Island with its log cabin is a familiar sight in Coecles Harbor. Mashomack Preserve is hosting a visit to this “island on an island” on Saturday, September 26 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Participants will learn about its history and future plans for restoration of the site. Bring memories and stories to share. Participants will meet at the Mashomack Visitor Center. Transportation to Taylor’s Island will be provided. Free to Nature Conservancy members, $4 for non-members. Call Mashomack at 749-1001 for more information or to reserve a space.

THE SHOW IS A GO!

Billed as the second greatest show on earth, the “Great Shelter Island Talent & Variety Show” will take place on Sunday, October 4 at Camp Quinipet with more than 15 acts ranging from bands (including Dunegrass) to singing groups to animal acts, comic routines, juggling and more. Ken Lewis will be the MC with the Island’s own version of Vanna White assisting. Hot dogs, hamburgers and the like will be available starting at 6 p.m.; showtime is 7 p.m. Tickets cost only $5; $20 buys a family ticket (maximum of two adults). Proceeds will benefit the Shelter Island All Faith Youth Group. Don’t miss this remake of an old Island favorite.

NEW AT THE HARVEST FESTIVAL

The Shelter Island Historical Society’s annual Fall Harvest Festival, which will be held at Havens House on Sunday, October 11, has a new feature this year — the “Historical Cash Raffle.” At $100 per ticket, the raffle offers seven chances to win prizes totalling $18,000 in cash. Only 300 tickets will be sold and you do not need to be present to win. All Island box holders were mailed an application for tickets but raffle tickets can also be purchased directly from the Historical Society, seven days a week, during its regular hours. The festival is open from noon to 4 p.m. and the raffle drawing will be held at about 3:30 p.m.

‘MOONRISE SUNSET CRUISE’

The Shelter Island Lions Club is sponsoring its annual “Moonrise Sunset Cruise” on Saturday, October 3 from 5 to 8 p.m. Boarding begins at 4:30 p.m. at South Ferry. The Lone Sharks will provide entertainment, there will be a 50/50 raffle, and appetizers, wine and soft drinks will be available. The cost is $70 per person and tickets are on sale at the South Ferry Office, 749-1200. Proceeds from the cruise will benefit Shelter Island Lions Club projects.

ADVENTURES IN ART

Pastor Bill Grimbol will take two groups of kids (grades 1 to 3 and grades 4 to 6) on a series of Wednesday Adventure in Art trips by van, starting on October 7 with Watercolors at Trout Farm (grades 1 to 3), followed by Watercolors at Morton Wildlife on October 14 (grades 4 to 6). A $5 fee and permission slip is required for each trip. A light snack will be served right after school. For more information, call the Presbyterian Church at 749-0805.

CONTEST DEADLINE

The first Essay Contest deadline, “Shelter Island Summer, 2009,” is October 10 — that’s only about two more weeks for 10- to 18-year-olds to finish their essays and mail them to Essay Contest, P.O. Box 522, Shelter Island 11964. Entry forms are available at the Shelter Island Library and the Youth Center.

LWV BOARD MEETING

The League of Women Voters will hold its monthly Board of Directors meeting on Saturday, September 26 in the lower level of the Shelter Island Library at noon. This is a change in time. The meeting is open to League members and non-members alike.

LADIES BOWLING POSTPONED

Due to plumbing repairs in Legion Hall, the start of the bowling season has been postponed from Sunday, September 27 to Sunday, October 4.

FRIENDS OF TREES

The annual meeting of the Friends of Trees will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 26 at the home of Yioula van Rynbach, 16 Tuthill Drive, Big Ram Island. Chairman Don Kornrumpf will discuss the achievements of the past year, as well as ongoing needs and plans for the year ahead. There will be refreshments and a stroll around Yioula’s seaside garden, so members are urged to attend and bring interested guests

Experience the fun of the “Antique Roadshow” phenomenon as experts evaluate antiques and collectibles on Saturday, September 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., inside the recently restored Brecknock Hall located at Brecknock and North roads in Greenport. Items are limited to portable furniture and paintings, china, jewelry, silver and bric-a-brac. This event is sponsored by Peconic Landing and is open to the public. Appraisals cost $10 for the first item and $5 for each additional item; payment is in cash only, no checks or credit cards. Park in the back lot and enter Brecknock Hall through the rear door. Call 477-3800, extension 309, for information.

LOOK OUT FOR WILDLIFE

The Group for the East End will sponsor a wildlife search along Dune Road, west of the Shinnecock Inlet, on Sunday, September 27 from 8:30 to 11 a.m. This trip is timed to coincide with low tide which should enhance the chances of seeing diverse shore and wading birds. If the winds are blowing from the northwest, participants may also see migrating swallows, hawks, dragonflies and butterflies. Bring binoculars. Call Steve Biasetti, 765-6450, extension 205, or email sbiasetti@eastendenvironmenorg for reservations.

‘RUGRATS IN PARIS’

The KidStreet family film series at the Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor will present “Rugrats in Paris” on Saturday, September 26 at 11 a.m. As the Rugrats’ travels take them Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and tickets cost $7. For more information, go to baystreet.org or call 725-0818.

‘WRITERS SPEAK’ CONTINUES

Stony Brook Southampton’s “Writers Speak” talks take place on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. in Duke Lecture Hall. On Wednesday, September 30, Scott Snyder will be the guest speaker. “Voodoo Heart” is his debut collection of short stories and he has previously been published in a number of collections. Mr. Snyder has taught at Columbia, New York University and Sarah Lawrence. The series is free and open to the public. For more information call 632-5030.

AT TEMPLE ADAS ISRAEL

Shabbat Shuvah, the Shabbat between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, will be observed on Friday, September 25 at 8 p.m. at Temple Adas Israel in Sag Harbor. The Saturday morning Torah service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Yom Kippur will be observed from 10 a.m., Monday, September 28 until the final Shofar blast at 7:30 p.m. A Break Fast will follow and is open to everyone.

FAMILY NATURE WALKS

For the rest of this month and during October, the North Fork Audubon Society will sponsor Family Nature Walks on Tuesday and Sunday mornings. Participants will see and identify flora, as well as birds and other fauna. Meet at the Red House at Inlet Pond County Park, Route 48 in Greenport at 9 a.m. For more information contact Bev Prentice at 793-0113 or bdprentice@optonline.net.

‘PICTURE SHOW’ RETURNS

Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor has announced the return of its classic film series, the “Picture Show at Bay Street.” These classic films will run most Friday and Saturday evenings. The weekend of September 25 and 26 is dedicated to the Marx Brothers.

On Friday, September 25, the featured film is “A Day at the Races,” starring Groucho, Chico and Harpo Marx. A vet posing as a doctor, a race horse owner and his friends struggle to help keep a sanitarium open with the help of a misfit racehorse. “A Night at the Opera” follows on Saturday. A sly business manager and two wacky friends of two opera singers help them achieve success while humiliating their stuffy and snobbish enemies Tickets cost $5. The doors open at 7:30 p.m. and films start at 8 p.m.

The American Hotel will again offer a $25 “Dinner and a Movie” prix-fixe package that includes a three-course dinner and a ticket to the film.