WHAT’S HAPPENING

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, MR. DAHL!

The Shelter Island Library will be hosting a birthday celebration for Roald Dahl on Saturday, September 12 at 1:30 p.m. Kids grades pre-K to 5 can come by and celebrate the imaginative worlds of the creator of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Matilda and more. Call 749-0042 to reserve a spot.

RALLY TO SUNDAY SCHOOL

Island children, from nursery through middle school, are welcome to participate in the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church Sunday School program, which kicks off this Sunday, September 13, with the annual Rally Day procession. Kids are invited to come to church early and join the Sunday School staff for a light breakfast at 10 a.m. At 10:20 a.m., the children will prepare for the procession, banners and all, part of the regular 10:30 a.m. worship service. For more information, call the church office at 749-0805.

WOMEN’S CLUB TO MEET

The Shelter Island Women’s Community Club will meet at the Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, September 15 at noon. The speaker will be Kim Sherman, owner of Greeny’s Natural Food Market. She will speak about the importance of diet in health, touching on foods that help lower cholesterol, low sodium diets, etc. All are welcome. Bring a sandwich and a mug. Coffee, tea and dessert will be served. A monetary or non-perishable donation toward the food pantry will be appreciated.

BEACH CLEAN UP DAY

You can make a difference on Saturday, September 19 from 9 to 11 a.m. Join others at Mashomack for the annual international coastal cleanup effort which clears and categorizes the various marine debris found on our beaches. Help beautify our coastline while preventing injury to sea turtles, seals and birds. All ages welcome. Community service hours available. For more information call 749-1001.

RAM ISLAND BEACH CLEAN UP

Ram Island is getting clean as well. Join others at Little Ram — follow the signs — on Saturday, September 12 at 9 a.m. and help to make a difference. Refreshments will be served following the clean-up.

POETRY PROJECT

“Sphere Music: Part One … The Poetry of Geography” is a voyage to places, familiar or strange, that poets have chosen as heroic centers of their art. Come to the Shelter Island Library on Sunday, September 20 at 3 p.m. and join moderator Bliss Morehead with readings by local talent. Admission is free. Donations accepted. Light refreshments will be served. Space is limited, so call 749-0042 to reserve a seat. Please enter the lower level of the Library from the Bateman Road entrance.

‘PLACE & POSSIBILITY’

A monthly seminar series, “Place & Possibility,” will be hosted at Sylvester Manor from September through May. The first in the series will take place at the Manor on Tuesday, September 22 at 7 p.m. Generally the seminars are planned for the second Tuesday of each month. For writers, artists and other creative types, the series “will explore the connections between place and creativity, image and language, food and conscience,” among others.

Participants are expected to keep a journal, develop new works and, in due course, present them. The seminars are free; for more information about registering for the program, contact Brad Davis, coordinator of educational programming at the Manor, at davis.bradley.c@gmail.com. Events for the coming year are also posted on sylvestermanor.wordpress.com.

ANTIQUES DOCKSHOW

The annual Antique Appraisals Dockshow returns to Sag HarborFest 2009 for its ninth season on Sunday, September 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the blue-tented pavilion on Bay Street. Local dealers will provide free on the spot consultations and informal appraisals of antiques and collectibles. Please bring only two articles to be appraised.

SAG HARBORFEST 2009

Sag Harbor Harborfest 2009 begins on Friday, September 11 and continues through Sunday, September 13. The weekend festivities will include a parade, an arts and crafts fair, a farmers market, band performances, an art walk, a 5K run and much more. For information on the time and location of the weekends events visit sagharborchamber.com.

JUDAISM 101

Temple Adas Israel in Sag Harbor will offer Judaism 101, an introduction to Jewish life, culture and faith. The 20-session course will be held on Thursdays from 7:30 to 9 p.m. beginning September 17. The course is designed as a brush up on Jewish education; for non-Jews curious about Jewish life and culture; for interfaith couples; and for those considering converting to Judaism. Participants must register by September 14. For more information or to register call the Temple at 725-0904.

BENEFITS AT BAY STREET

Sag Harbor’s Bay Street Theatre will host two benefit performances. A staged reading of “The Guys” on Friday, September 11 at 8 p.m., will benefit local fire departments. The piece centers on the aftermath of the 9/11 tragedy in one fire department. General admission tickets are $15. All proceeds will go to East End fire departments.

On Sunday, September 13 at 7 p.m., Marvin Hamlisch, Robert Klein and Lucie Arnaz will appear for a special one-night-only benefit performance of “Playing Our Songs.” Proceeds will benefit the Theatre and a Broadway musician stricken with multiple sclerosis. For ticket prices and reservations, go to www.baystreet.org or call the box office at 725-9500.