Senior bowling season opens Lively ladies to put on a show

There was much to admire when senior bowling resumed Tuesday, September 15 at American Legion Hall. The alleys had been re-finished, there was a new rug in the reception area, and there is now an electric chair lift from the alleys to the main floor.

Legion Commander Mike Loriz has even promised us an electric heater to ward off the chill on Tuesday afternoons.

Bob Rescigno, who has been our coach, scorekeeper and pin boy since he was able to secure the use of the alleys for us in 2004, was disappointed in both the attendance that first day and in the personal scores. “They [the bowlers] were off their mark,” he said. “They’re a year older. But Phil O’Neill has his right hook under control and Dorothy Bloom is definitely out of the gutter.”

Senior bowling is regularly scheduled for Tuesdays at 2 p.m. We play just two games at $2 a game (a real bargain!) and you will be home before dark.

“There is such a good feeling,” Bob continued. “The seniors are really anxious to play. They cheer their hearts out when you make a strike. But we do need more bowlers.”

Where were you, Audrey and Momma P ?

The show on October 4 is also a fundraiser. Dorothy, a strong proponent of surprise, will say only that she and her lively ladies are “dusting off their grass skirts.”

Be prepared for the coming flu season

All adults age 18 and over are eligible to attend the flu shot clinic offered by the Suffolk County Department of Health Services (SCDHS) on Tuesday, September 29 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center, located below the Town Medical Center on Route 114.

If you have Medicare, your vaccination is free. Just bring your Medicare ID card.

For all others, there is a charge of $39 for the flu vaccine and $55 for the pneumonia vaccine, payable by check or money order made out to SCDHS.

Dinner Bell Menu

The Dinner Bell, for seniors over 60, is open for lunch Monday and Friday at 12:15 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church. Suggested donation is $3. For reservations, call a day in advance: 749-0291, extension 2104, or 749-0805 by 10 a.m. on Wednesdays or Fridays.

LUNCH MENU

Friday, September 25

Baked macaroni

with beef and tomatoes,

spinach, carrots

Ambrosia salad

Monday, September 28

Spiral ham, mashed potatoes,

five bean salad, corn muffins

Rice pudding

FREE RIDES FOR SENIORS

Medical appointments and shopping!

Call 749-1059

Monday through Friday,

9:30 a.m. -1:30 p.m.

SCOFA AAA Transportation Grant