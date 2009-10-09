OSPREY'S NEST

Jake Williams (left) departs as Ted Hills comes on board the Reporter staff.

The Shelter Island Reporter bade farewell to staff writer Jake Williams last Wednesday and officially welcomed intern Ted Hills to his new position of full-time reporter.

Jake began working for the Reporter in October 2007, covering the School, Zoning and Planning boards, the Deer and Tick Committee and bringing a new level of coverage to School sports.

Last week Jake flew to California to marryhis fiancée Miriam Bloom. After the honeymoon Jake will write for another Times/Review paper, the North Shore Sun. Thanks, Jake, and mazel tov!

You may already have seen Ted, a 2009 Colgate University graduate, out on the street asking Islanders for their opinions as our summer intern. He’s spent every summer on Shelter Island and is a familiar face at the Island Boatyard and Shelter Island Yacht Club and will soon be a familiar face at board meetings and sporting events. The Reporter is happy to have Ted on board for the long haul.

Happy birthday to…

Lucas Knight and Baggio Christopher Gonzalez on September 11; Brian Clark, Daniel Binder, Keturah Green Mundy, Thomas Betjeman and Eva Prudenza Piccozzi on September 12; Patricia Stack, Adam Hashagen, Patricia Scott and June Drewes on September 13; Carol Wilson, Susan Hawthorne, Donald Bollmann, Christina Carbone and Thomas Mysliborski on September 14; Matthew Andrew Strauss, Stan Lenox Jr., John Melkonian, Andrew Devlin, Mary Elizabeth Scott and Janalyn Travis-Messer on September 15; Peter Speeches, Gretchen Gaudelli, Justin Andrew Burger, Robin Rescigno Karnis, Emma Simes and Krista Morris on September 16; Lynn Dudgeon, Christian Johnson and Catherine Bowditch on September 17.

Happy anniversary to…

Sharon and Richie Surozenski on September 12; Mary and Edward Gunning and Donna and Lew Kilb on September 13; Kevin and Ashleigh Sanwald on September 15