LEGAL ADVERTISEMENTS

LEGAL NOTICE

SUPREME COURT OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK – COUNTY OF SUFFOLK

INDEX# 7196/09 FILED: 8/14/2009

SUPPLEMENTAL SUMMONS AND NOTICE

Plaintiff designates Suffolk County as the place of trial. Venue is based upon the County in which the mortgage premises is situated. JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., Plaintiff against PHILIP LETTS, IF LIVING, AND IF HE BE DEAD, HIS RESPECTIVE HEIRS-AT-LAW, NEXT-OF-KIN, DISTRIBUTEES, EXECUTORS, ADMINISTRATORS, TRUSTEES, DEVISEES, LEGATEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, AND SUCCESSORS IN INTEREST AND GENERALLY ALL PERSONS HAVING OR CLAIMING UNDER, BY OR THROUGH SAID DEFENDANT WHO MAY BE DECEASED, BY PURCHASE, INHERITANCE, LIEN OR OTHERWISE, ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN, KARA LETTS, IF LIVING, AND IF HE BE DEAD, HIS RESPECTIVE HEIRS-AT-LAW, NEXT-OF-KIN, DISTRIBUTEES, EXECUTORS, ADMINISTRATORS, TRUSTEES, DEVISEES, LEGATEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, AND SUCCESSORS IN INTEREST AND GENERALLY ALL PERSONS HAVING OR CLAIMING UNDER, BY OR THROUGH SAID DEFENDANT WHO MAY BY DECEASED, BY PURCHASE, INHERITANCE, LIEN OR OTHERWISE, ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN, LIDIA GUTIERREZ, NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF TAXATION AND FINANCE AND INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE-UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, Defendant(s). TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANTS: YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to serve upon plaintiff’s attorneys an answer to the Complaint in this action within twenty (20) days after the service of this summons, exclusive of the day of service, or within (30) days after service is complete if this Summons is not personally delivered to you within the State of New York. The United States of America, if designated as a defendant in this action, may appear within sixty (60) days of service hereof. In case of your failure to answer, judgement will be taken against you by default for the relief demanded in the Complaint. NOTICE OF NATURE OF ACTION AND RELIEF SOUGHT: THE OBJECT of the above captioned action is to foreclose a Mortgage, recorded in the Office of the Clerk of the County of Suffolk on 12/13/2006 in LIBER 21476 at page 661 covering premises known as 29 Sunnyside Avenue and 152 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, NY 11965. The relief sought in the within action is a final judgment directing the sale of the premises described above to satisfy the debt secured by the Mortgage described above.

To the above named defendants: The foregoing summons is served upon you by publication pursuant to an order of the Hon. Joseph Farneti a Justice of the Supreme Court of the State of New York, granted 7/28/2009 and filed along with the supporting papers in the Suffolk County Clerk’s Office. This is an action to foreclose a mortgage. ALL that certain plot, piece or parcel of land, with the buildings and improvements thereon erected, situate, lying and being at Shelter Island Heights, Town of Shelter Island, County of Suffolk, and State of New York. DISTRICT 0700, SECTION 006.00, BLOCK 02.00, LOT 022.000 and DISTRICT 0700 SECTION 007.00 BLOCK 04.00 LOT 55.003 said premises known as 29 Sunnyside Avenue and 152 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, NY 11965. YOU ARE HEREBY PUT ON NOTICE THAT WE ARE ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. THE UNPAID PRINCIPAL BALANCE OF THE DEBT YOU OWE THE PLAINTIFF/CREDITOR, JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., IS $922,500.00 AS OF JUNE 1, 2008, WHICH DOES NOT INCLUDE INTEREST, LATE CHARGES, ATTORNEYS FEES, ESCROW ADVANCES, ETC. UNLESS YOU DISPUTE THE VALIDITY OF THE DEBT, OR ANY PORTION THEREOF, WITHIN THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER YOUR RECEIPT HEREOF THAT THE DEBT, OR ANY PORTION THEREOF, IS DISPUTED, THE DEBTOR JUDGMENT AGAINST YOU AND A COPY OF SUCH VERIFICATION OR JUDGMENT WILL BE MAILED TO YOU BY THE HEREIN DEBT COLLECTOR. IF APPLICABLE, UPON YOUR WRITTEN REQUEST, WITHIN SAID THIRTY (30) DAY PERIOD. THE HEREIN DEBT COLLECTOR WILL PROVIDE YOU WITH THE NAME AND ADDRESS OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR IF DIFFERENT FROM THE CURRENT CREDITOR. IF YOU HAVE RECEIVED A DISCHARGE FROM THE UNITED STATES BANKRUPTCY COURT, YOU ARE NOT PERSONALLY LIABLE FOR THE UNDERLYING INDEBTEDNESS OWED TO PLAINTIFF/CREDITOR AND THIS NOTICE/DISCLOSURE IS FOR COMPLIANCE AND INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. HELP FOR HOMEOWNERS IN FORECLOSURE New York State Law requires that we send you this notice about the foreclosure process. Please read it carefully. SUMMONS AND COMPLAINT You are in danger of losing your home. If you fail to respond to the summons and complaint in this foreclosure action, you may lose your home. Please read the summons and complaint carefully. You should immediately contact an attorney or your local legal aid office to obtain advice on how to protect yourself. SOURCES OF INFORMATION AND ASSISTANCE The State encourages you to become informed about your options in foreclosure. In addition to seeking assistance from an attorney or legal aid office, there are government agencies, and non-profit organizations that you may contact for information about possible options, including trying to work with your lender during this process. To locate an entity near you, you may call the toll-free helpline maintained by the New York State Banking Department at 1-877-Bank-NYS or visit the Department’s website at www.banking.state.ny.us FORECLOSURE RESCUE SCAMS Be careful of people who approach you with offers to “save” your home. There are individuals who watch for notices of foreclosure actions in order to unfairly profit from a homeowner’s distress. You should be extremely careful about any such promises and any suggestions that you pay them a fee or sign over your deed.

State law requires anyone offering such services for profit to enter into a contract which fully describes the services they will perform and fees they will charge, and which prohibits them from taking any money from you until they have completed all such promised services. Section 1303 NOTICE YOU ARE IN DANGER OF LOSING YOUR HOME. If you do not respond to this summons and complaint by serving a copy of the answer on the attorney for the mortgage company who filed this foreclosure proceeding against you and filing the answer with the court, a default judgment may be entered and you can lose your home. Speak to an attorney or go to the court where your case is pending for further information on how to answer the summons and protect your property. Sending a payment to your mortgage company will not stop this foreclosure action. YOU MUST RESPOND BY SERVING A COPY OF THE ANSWER ON THE ATTORNEY FOR THE PLAINTIFF (MORTGAGE COMPANY) AND FILING THE ANSWER WITH THE COURT.

STIENE & ASSOCIATES, P.C.,

Attorneys for the Plaintiff

187 East Main Street,

Huntington, NY 11743

(631) 935-1616

File#: 200900176 JP

2453-4T 9/3, 10, 17, 24

NOTICE OF SPECIAL DISTRICT MEETING OF THE

SHELTER ISLAND

UNION FREE SCHOOL DISTRICT

TOWN OF SHELTER ISLAND,

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NEW YORK

ON BEHALF OF

THE SHELTER ISLAND

PUBLIC LIBRARY

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Special District Meeting of the qualified voters of the Shelter Island Union Free School District, Town of Shelter Island, Suffolk County, New York, will be held in the Shelter Island Public Library, 37 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York, on Saturday, October 31, 2009, at 10:00 a.m., prevailing time, to vote upon the annual budget for the general use and maintenance of the Shelter Island Public Library for the year 2010.

The proposition will appear in the following form:

“Shall the Board of Education appropriate funds not to exceed the amount of $443,750 for the general use, maintenance and financing of the Shelter Island Public Library and its facilities during 2010, which said sum shall be raised by tax on the taxable property within the Shelter Island Union Free School District?”

AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that voting at such meeting will be by paper ballot; polls will be open during the period commencing at 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., prevailing time, on October 31, 2009.

AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Budget Information Meeting will be held at the Library on Monday, October 19, 2009 at 7:00 p.m., prevailing time; Library Trustees and personnel will be present to provide information to the public.

AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a copy of the statement of the amount of money which will be required to fund the Library’s budget for 2010 may be obtained by any resident of the District during the seven days preceding said meeting, except Sundays, at The Shelter Island Public Library, 37 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York, during regular Library hours of service 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., prevailing time, on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., prevailing time, on Tuesday and Thursday, and 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.

AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that personal registration of voters is required either pursuant to Section 2014 of the Education Law or pursuant to Article 5 of the Election Law.

If a voter has heretofore registered pursuant to Section 2014 of the Education Law and has voted at an annual or special district meeting within the last four years, he/she is eligible to vote at this election; if a voter is registered and eligible to vote under Article 5 of the Election Law, he/she is also eligible to vote at this election.

AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that applications for absentee ballots will be obtainable from the District Clerk between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., prevailing time, during all days on which the School District is in session. Completed applications must be received by the District Clerk at least seven (7) days before the vote if the ballot is to be mailed to the voter, or the day before the vote, if the ballot is to be delivered personally to the voter. A list of persons to whom absentee ballots are issued will be available for inspection to qualified voters of the District in the office of the District Clerk.

Registration for the purpose of registering all qualified voters of the District pursuant to Section 2014 of the Education Law who are to be added to the Register to be used at the aforesaid election will be conducted from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., prevailing time, on Thursday, October 22, 2009, at the Library building, 37 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York, any person will be entitled to have his or her name placed on such Register, provided that he or she is known or proven to the satisfaction of the Registrar to be then or thereafter entitled to vote at the Special Meeting for which the register is to be prepared. The register so prepared pursuant to Section 2014 of the Education Law and the registration list prepared by the Board of Elections of Suffolk County will be filed in the Office of the Clerk of the School District and will be open for inspection to any qualified voter of the District beginning on each of the five (5) days prior to October 31, 2009, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., prevailing time, on weekdays and each day prior to the day set for the vote, except Saturday (when it will be available by appointment between 11 a.m. and noon) and Sunday and; in addition, the registration list shall be available at the Shelter Island Public Library on the day of the vote.

By Order Of The:

Board of Education

Shelter Island

Union Free School District

Deborah Vecchio, District Clerk

September 4, 2009

2457-4T 9/10, 17; 10/8, 22

LEGAL NOTICE

Advertisement for Bids

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that pursuant to the resolution of the Town Board of the Town of Shelter Island, Suffolk County, New York, sealed bids for the renovation of the judge’s bench, witness stand and jury stand at the Justice Hall will be received at the Office of the Town Clerk, Town of Shelter Island, Town Hall, P.O. Box 1549, Shelter Island, New York 11964-1549, until 3:00 p.m. on October 1st, 2009, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud. You may call for more information at Town Clerk’s office -631-749-1166.

Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes at the Office of the Town Clerk and shall bear on the face thereof the name and address of the bidder and marked: “Bid on renovation of the judges bench, witness stand and jury stand Justice Hall”

Detailed specification/applications are available to any interested bidder at the Office of the Superintendent of Highways, P.O. Box 1000, Shelter Island, New York 11964-1000 or you may call the Highway office at 631-749-1090.

The contract for the above item will be awarded by the Town Board to the lowest responsible bidder. In the event of more than one equally low bid, the Town Board reserves the right to award the contract to the most responsible bidder and to accept the bid deemed most favorable to the Town. The Town Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to re-advertise for the new bids.

A certificate of non-collusion must be submitted with each bid.

Mark Ketcham

Superintendent of Highways

Town of Shelter Island, New York

Dated: September 14, 2009

2460-2T 9/17, 24

LEGAL NOTICE

Advertisement for Bids

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that pursuant to the resolution of the Town Board of the Town of Shelter Island, Suffolk County, New York, sealed bids for the removal of asbestos flooring at the Justice Hall will be received at the Office of the Town Clerk, Town of Shelter Island, Town Hall, P.O. Box 1549, Shelter Island, New York 11964-1549, until 2:00 p.m. on October 1st 2009, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud. You may call for more information at Town Clerk’s office -631-749-1166.

Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes at the Office of the Town Clerk and shall bear on the face thereof the name and address of the bidder and marked: “Bid on Removal of Asbestos Flooring Justice Hall”

Detailed specification/applications are available to any interested bidder at the Office of the Superintendent of Highways, P.O. Box 1000, Shelter Island, New York 11964-1000 or you may call the Highway office at 631-749-1090.

The contract for the above item will be awarded by the Town Board to the lowest responsible bidder. In the event of more than one equally low bid, the Town Board reserves the right to award the contract to the most responsible bidder and to accept the bid deemed most favorable to the Town. The Town Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to re-advertise for the new bids.

A certificate of non-collusion must be submitted with each bid.

Mark Ketcham

Superintendent of Highways

Town of Shelter Island, New York

Dated: September 14, 2009

2461-2T 9/17, 24

LEGAL NOTICE

Advertisement for Bids

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that pursuant to the resolution of the Town Board of the Town of Shelter Island, Suffolk County, New York, sealed bids for the installation for new flooring at the Justice Hall will be received at the Office of the Town Clerk, Town of Shelter Island, Town Hall, P.O. Box 1549, Shelter Island, New York 11964-1549, until 2: 30 p.m. on October 1st, 2009, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud. You may call for more information at Town Clerk’s office -631-749-1166.

Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes at the Office of the Town Clerk and shall bear on the face thereof the name and address of the bidder and marked: “Bid on Installation for new floor covering Justice Hall”

Detailed specification/applications are available to any interested bidder at the Office of the Superintendent of Highways, P.O. Box 1000, Shelter Island, New York 11964-1000 or you may call the Highway office at 631-749-1090.

The contract for the above item will be awarded by the Town Board to the lowest responsible bidder. In the event of more than one equally low bid, the Town Board reserves the right to award the contract to the most responsible bidder and to accept the bid deemed most favorable to the Town. The Town Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to re-advertise for the new bids.

A certificate of non-collusion must be submitted with each bid.

Mark Ketcham

Superintendent of Highways

Town of Shelter Island, New York

Dated: September 14, 2009

2462-2T 9/17, 24