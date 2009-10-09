The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the August 10 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. The reports are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the court. Judge Helen J. Rosenblum was on the bench for this session.

A charge of driving while using a cell phone without a hands-free device against Roma Baran of New York City, was reduced to a parking violation and he was fined $25.

A driving while intoxicated charge against Robert S. Berger of Toronto, Ontario was reduced to driving while ability impaired and he was fined $400 plus a state surcharge of $260. Mr. Berger completed 100 hours of community service. His license was suspended for 90 days. He was also fined $50 plus $25 for a lane violation and $50 plus $85 each for failure to keep to the right and a turning violation.

Ravy H. Bhagtani of North Caldwell, New Jersey was fined $50 for a navigation violation.

John K. Borthwick of New York City was fined $25 plus $85 for not wearing a seat belt and $50 plus $85 for driving without an inspection certificate.

Criminal summonses for failure to appear in court were issued for the following: Thomas P. Christy of Westhampton Beach, William N. Collage of Sag Harbor and Andrew B. DiRobertis of Southampton — all charged with vessel registration violations.

Criminal summonses were also issued for Nadia Doh of New York City, charged with a stop sign violation; J. Fuentes-Hernandez of Southold, no inspection certificate; David J. Garramone of Sheringham, United Kingdom, seat belt violation; Emily Parsons of Sag Harbor, failure to produce a license and driving without an inspection certificate; Ronald L. Pecoraro of Ronkonkoma, cell phone violation and driving without an inspection certificate; Jason M. Pollock of Greenport, driving with a suspended registration; John E. Snyder Jr. of New York City, registration violation; Thomas M. Walshe III of Boston, Massachusetts, following too close to another vehicle; Carol E. Avery of Demarest, New Jersey, parking without a permit; Edward J. Seber of New York City, operating a jet ski in West Neck Harbor; and Julie Walker, Shelter Island, parking without a permit.

A charge of driving with a suspended registration against James S. Emery Jr. of Baton Rouge, Louisiana was reduced to a registration violation and he was fined $100 plus $85. Charges of driving without a license and without insurance were dismissed.

David M. Fernandez of Bloomfield, Connecticut was charged $50 for not carrying PFDs on his boat.

Michelle A. Fresa of Southampton was fined $85 plus $55 for an equipment violation, reduced from a stop sign violation.

Leah K. Friedman of New York City was fined $85 plus $55 for an equipment violation, reduced from a right-of-way violation.

A seat belt violation against Elias S. Gasca of Greenport was reduced to a parking violation and he was fined $50.

Elias Gonzalez and Manuel Gonzalez, both of Norwalk, Connecticut, and David S. Imhoff of New York City were fined $25 plus $85 each for seat belt violations.

David M. Lebwith of East Hampton was fined $50 for failure to wear a PFD and $50 for operating a jet ski without a safety certificate.

Edwin Mejia of Sag Harbor, charged with speeding (47 mph in a 35-mph zone) and driving without a license, was cited as a scofflaw for failure to appear in court.

Robert A. Raffaele of Fort Lee, New Jersey was fined $50 for failure to wear a PFD.

Theo R. Ruijgh of Huntington was fined $50 plus $55 for operating a motorcycle with a passenger who was not wearing a helmet.

Rosario Safina of New York City was fined $50 for waterskiing without an observer.

A charge of speeding against Mario Santise of Huntington was reduced from 52 mph in a 40-mph zone to 45 mph and he was fined $75 pus $85.

Eric S. Seidman of Narberth, Pennsylvania was fined $50 plus $85 for a seat belt violation.

Ronald R. Soldt of Centereach was fined $50 plus $85 for a cell phone violation.

Mathew J. Vescovi of East Marion was fined $25 plus $85 for a seat belt violation.

A speeding charge against Gladys Yessenia of Mastic was reduced from 51 mph in a 35-mph zone to 40 mph and she was fined $75 plus $85. She was also fined $100 plus $85 for driving without a license.

Benjamin Annequin of New York City was fined $100 for operating a boat too close to a swim area.

Annik Klein of New York City was fined $50 for parking without a permit.

Brendan K. Moeller of Warren, New Jersey was fined $35 for littering.

Vincenza Vacchio-Fresa of Shelter Island was fined $500 for not having a permanent fence. A pool barrier violation was dismissed.

Seventeen cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar — eight at the request of the defendants or their attorneys, three at the court’s request, two for status checks, three by mutual consent and one for a trial.